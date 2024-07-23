The unparalleled integrity of kwik-ZIP Spacers

kwik-ZIP products were recently utilised on the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline. Image: kwik-ZIP

In the realm of infrastructure construction and development, where reliability, efficiency, and longevity are paramount, the choice of materials and components can make all the difference.

Enter kwik-ZIP, a pioneering spacer and centraliser manufacturing and supply company at the forefront of innovation, providing products to many industry sectors.

At the heart of kwik-ZIP’s success lies a commitment to integrity and excellence in product design and manufacturing. Unlike traditional spacers, kwik-ZIP’s offerings boast a unique composition, free from any metal parts and crafted from an engineered thermoplastic blend.

This formulation endows the spacers with an array of qualities, including high flexural strength, exceptional temperature resistance, low coefficient of friction, abrasion resistance, and unparalleled chemical resilience.

One of the standout features of the kwik-ZIP Spacers is its integrated rubber grip pads, strategically positioned beneath the collars to prevent slippage. This innovative addition not only ensures a secure fit, even under the strain of heavy loads, it also minimises the risk of displacement, and enhances overall safety and integrity of the installation process.

kwik-ZIP’s load-sharing suspension system represents another benefit of the spacer technology. By mitigating point loading, this pioneering system not only enhances the structural integrity of the installation but also boosts the overall load capacity, paving the way for robust and enduring infrastructure solutions.

Versatility lies at the core of kwik-ZIP’s product philosophy, with its series of spacers catering to a wide range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations. This flexibility empowers contractors and installers to adapt seamlessly to project alterations, streamlining operations and maximising efficiency.

The company take prides in the quality and reliability of its products. The HDX and HDXT Series Spacers have received acclaim from the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA), meeting the stringent requirements outlined in product specification number PS-324 for casing spacers.

This endorsement underscores kwik-ZIP’s unwavering commitment to upholding industry standards and ensuring the optimal protection of carrier pipes during installation.

kwik-ZIP products were recently utilised on the Fitzroy to Gladstone (F2G) Pipeline project by its regular customers GCE Contractors who used kwik-ZIP HDX-90 spacers to facilitate the slip-lining of a 1067mm OD SINTAKOTE® MSCL carrier pipe into a 1290mm ID RCJP casing over four crossings under the Capricorn Highway.

The F2G Pipeline project comprises an 117km pipeline, a water treatment plant, reservoirs and pumping stations connecting the Lower Fitzroy River to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

It will provide water security for the area and support for the emerging hydrogen industry in the Gladstone region.

“The HDX 90 really proved itself in this situation under heavy scrutiny,” GCE Contractors Tunnelling Operations Manager Jesse Hooper said.

kwik-ZIP’s journey towards excellence did not happen overnight. Established in 2000, the company made waves with the development of the industry’s first patented non-metallic plastic bow spring centralisers.

Since then, it has continued to innovate and expand its product range, tailored to diverse industry sectors, from production drilling to trenchless pipeline installations as well as many other industries which have adopted its products.

With a focus on expertise, responsive customer service, and cost-effective solutions, kwik-ZIP continues to put integrity, innovation, and high-quality solutions to help meet the evolving needs of its clients.

kwik-ZIP has established distributors in Australia, New Zealand, United States and Great Britain and operates from its Head Office in Bayswater and warehouse facilities in Sydney, Texas, and the UK.

For more information visit the kwik-ZIP website.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.