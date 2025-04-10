The success behind Steel Mains

Steel Mains’ pipeline systems are meticulously designed and manufactured to ensure efficient installation and reliable operation. Image: Steel Mains

The Australian Pipeliner takes a closer look at what makes Steel Mains the water pipeline powerhouse it is today.

While there may be opportunities to source cost-effective pipe materials from international suppliers, these options present a range of challenges for purchasers.

Steel Mains stands apart in the industry for its long history of local manufacturing and strong relationships with local raw material suppliers. Indeed, the company sources over 98 per cent sent of its raw materials from these suppliers. A partnership with Steel Mains is not just about purchasing a product; it’s an investment in a comprehensive solution, backed by an experienced workforce dedicated to meeting pipeline design needs.

Challenges posed by international suppliers, including extended lead times, flexibility in handling and storage, flexibility in production changes, quality assurance, product traceability and after sales support, are all minimised or eliminated when working with Steel Mains.

That’s why more companies are ensuring they keep their business in Australia, attracted by the surety and reliability of Australian manufacturing and supply chain security. Manufacturing locally provides flexibility of supply, de-risks the entire project and provides security of supply.

And when it comes to Australian pipe manufacturing, it’s hard to look past Steel Mains. Since its founding in 1878, the company has helped deliver the vast majority of the country’s largest water pipeline projects.

While the name is no doubt already familiar to most in the pipeline industry, The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Steel Mains Chief Executive Officer Dean Connell to find out what exactly puts the company at the top of its game.

If you ask Connell, he’ll tell you it’s the end-to-end attention to detail the company offers its clients. Indeed, from consultation and design support, right through to delivery and the company’s reputable after-sales support, there isn’t an aspect of Steel Mains’ operations that isn’t meticulously thought-out.

A look under the hood

From two production facilities strategically located on either side of the country, Steel Mains can produce approximately 70,000–80,000 tonnes of steel pipe and fittings per annum.

Steel Mains is capable of delivering steel pipe from 114–2500mm in diameter, 5 –20mm in thickness and 6–13.5m in length, in various pressure class ratings up to PN42 for unrestrained (Sintajoint) and welded restrained (Sintalock) rubber ring joint pipe. The company also boasts fabrication, various joint type end forming, coating and lining capabilities.

Steel Mains’ flagship product for the water industry is its Sintakote steel pipe system.

Comprised of locally manufactured hot rolled coil steel sourced from Australian raw materials and cement mortar lining with a 150-year service life, Steel Mains pipes mean business. The whole package is brought together by the company’s unique Sintakote corrosion protection coating, a premium fusion bonded polyethylene coating that can be applied to pipes and fittings.

Sintakote is a protective barrier coating that provides resistance to a wide range of aggressive soils – particularly acidic soils – compounds and chemicals, which safeguards the time-independent strength of steel. Research has shown that by following proper installation procedures, Steel Mains Sintakote steel pipeline systems can readily achieve operational lifetimes of more than 150 years.

These pipes are also simple to assemble thanks to an innovative spigot-socket push-in jointing system, known as the Sintajoint rubber ring joint. These joints offer significant corrosion protection and high-pressure sealing for the pipe. With up to three degrees deflection and suitability for immediate backfilling, Sintajoint makes laying pipelines a cinch.

Sintalock is an additional level of protection that builds upon Sintajoint for specific applications. This joint provides a welded finish to eliminate expensive concrete thrust blocks. Requiring only an external fillet weld, Sintalock provides full structural restraint with minimal construction costs.

Sintapipe is another type of joint offered by Steel Mains. This joint utilises Sintakote externally and internally as a coating and lining and is designed for applications where cement mortar is not suitable, such as desalinated water, gravity sewers or drainage.

These jointing systems, which are available on all pipeline components and fittings, are highly tolerant to external shear loads and stresses caused by ground movement.

“Our Sintakote pipeline system and its Sintajoint jointing system are really the benchmark for water infrastructure projects in Australia, particularly where the client needs to de-risk the project, or where they are looking for a long-term asset design life,” Connell said.

“For example, the Melbourne Water Regional Authorities replaced sections of critical pipework in inner Melbourne suburbs that our forerunners manufactured in the late 1800s.

“This pipework was in highly congested areas of the city causing replacement to create major disruption to the community, so the local water authorities sought long-term security and long service life – and therefore turned to Steel Mains’ Sintakote steel pipeline system.

“The fact that the existing riveted steel pipework had been in service for more than 100 years is a true testament to the benefits of steel as a pipeline material. When combined with our latest technology and enhanced corrosion protection, Sintakote steel pipe will serve the city of Melbourne well into the 2100s.”

Supporting the Australian industry

Steel Mains also backs the industry with engineering support services that help optimise pipeline design, accredited pipe installation training, and onsite representatives to ensure seamless project execution.

“Being a local manufacturer, Steel Mains offers one of the fastest lead times possible,” Connell said.

“Using Australian BlueScope steel allows us to commence a project within four to six weeks of the placement of an order. When compared to alternative imported materials, this presents an exceptional lead time and is of major benefit to our clients as we are well-equipped to deliver pipes on time or ahead of schedule.”

And when asset owners choose to work with Steel Mains, they are in turn backing the national manufacturing industry, which Connell called the strategic fabric of Australian society.

Customers know exactly what they’re getting when they work with Steel Mains. Every link in the chain is rock solid, delivered to the highest standards of quality and transparency.

