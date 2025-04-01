The silent success of Elaflex

Elaflex and Ditec provide premium quality expansion seals. Image: Elaflex

Elaflex is backing the pipeline industry with expertly crafted expansion joints.

As a specialist in safe connections for the transfer and handling of sensitive gases and fluids, this 100-year company has evolved from a humble bronze foundry in Germany to a global powerhouse in manufacturing and product development.

But even if you don’t know the name Elaflex, chances are you’ve seen its products in action.

“Go to a petrol station anywhere in Australia and you will be holding the Elaflex ZVA nozzle in your hand while fuelling your vehicle,” Elaflex Pacific Sales Manager Mario Iglic told The Australian Pipeliner.

But Elaflex is about more than nozzles. Through growth and acquisitions the company now offers a vast range of products to the pipeline industry, including, penetration seals, custom fabricated expansion joints and convoluted pipe with electronic leak prevention systems.

These expansion joints have the critical job of joining pipelines to infrastructure such as treatment plants and power facilities, while also eliminating damaging axial movement. With so much on the line, Elaflex delivers the highest quality expansion joints with the help of partner company Ditec.

Founded in 1973, Germany-based Ditec is part of the Elaflex Group and specialises in the manufacturing of expansion joints for a wide variety of markets and industries. Between Elaflex and Ditec, the two companies can supply expansion joints ranging from half an inch all the way up to five metres in diameter.

For joints up to three meters, Elaflex is able to supply directly from its own stock for the fastest turnaround time, while Ditec steps in for larger or custom orders.

“Ditec is one of the very few manufactures in the world that can make expansion joints for round, rectangular, oval, or other designs, for high pressure applications up to DN5000,” Iglic said.

“Ditec has supplied expansion joints to water and energy projects all over the world – even in nuclear facilities, and that’s a very difficult certification to get.

“You can be sure that when you’re going to Elaflex and Ditec, you’re dealing with high quality and reliable equipment.”

Ditec’s approach to manufacturing is as rigorous as it is precise. Its expansion joints aren’t produced en masse from a production line but are each handmade. This allows Ditec to alter its standard models to suit custom orders and ensure it produces only premium quality.

“Even with this high degree of quality in manufacturing, lead times are extremely efficient considering that the product is coming from Germany,” Iglic said.

It’s this combination of quality craftsmanship and worldwide presence that makes Elaflex an ideal partner for pipeline operators in Australia.

Elaflex also has capabilities beyond pipeline construction and fuel transfer, such as leak detection.

“We also have another company within Elaflex Group called SGB, which does leak detection monitoring,” Iglic said.

“Specifically, they create monitoring units for double-walled piping and double-walled tanks, which makes it especially relevant to the hydrogen industry.”

From LNG facilities to water treatment plants to petrol stations, Elaflex products are at work all over Australia every single day. Now, this silent powerhouse of a company is making itself known to the pipeline industry. Whatever the project, Elaflex stands ready to serve.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.