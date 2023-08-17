The role of gas in Australia’s energy transition

Commissioned by APA Group, the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) and Jemena, The Role of Gas Infrastructure in Australia’s Energy Transition report considers the role of gas infrastructure in Australia’s transition to net-zero emissions.

Conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the report revealed that gas pipeline infrastructure will continue to play a key role in Australia’s energy transition.

The report found that gas will play an important role in ‘renewifying’ the energy system by continuing to support applications that are hard to electrify, while also helping mitigate risks in the exit of coal-fired generation.

It also found that the preservation of existing gas infrastructure could be repurposed to deliver low carbon gases such as biomethane, hydrogen and synthetic methane.

Jemena managing director Frank Tudor said that Australia’s gas infrastructure can assist in the energy transition without comprising system reliability.

“Renewable gases such as biomethane and green hydrogen are demonstrating that gas, like electricity, can be renewable,” Tudor said.

“What we need now is support, such as a Renewable Gas Target – facilitating a minimum required amount of renewable gas production – to help spur the development of a renewable gas sector.”

