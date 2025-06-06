The rise of eco-conscious corrosion protection

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

Volatile corrosion inhibitors have traditionally protected metals from corrosion, but the growing demand for environmentally sustainable solutions has intensified the need for eco-friendly alternatives.

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) have long been a cornerstone of corrosion prevention, protecting metals from the damaging effects of moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors.

However, with increasing global awareness of environmental sustainability, the demand for eco-friendly VCI solutions is greater than ever.

This shift towards greener VCIs is driven by several key factors. Today’s stricter environmental regulations push manufacturers to adopt more sustainable practices throughout a product’s lifecycle, from production to disposal.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly conscious of a product’s environmental impact, including its packaging and materials.

Companies are integrating sustainability into their core values and choosing eco-friendly VCI solutions. They understand that this demonstrates a commitment to environmental protection, strengthening their brand image.

Importantly, in many cases, these eco-friendly alternatives offer cost-effective solutions compared to traditional VCI products.

As a pioneer in green corrosion protection solutions, Cortec® Corporation actively develops and implements sustainable alternatives.Cortec’s European plant complex, EcoCortec® specialises in the manufacturing of corrosion protection packaging under the license of Cortec Corporation.

With rapid advancements in technology, their team dedicates daily efforts to research and development.

The company is continuously launching new corrosion protection solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but also exceed existing performance standards. EcoCortec is located in Croatia and operates with a strong focus on minimising its environmental footprint throughout its manufacturing processes:

Biodegradable VpCI®: Biodegradable materials in the formulation of VCI/VpCI products greatly reduce their environmental footprint.

In-house recycling facility and compounding operations: Integrating recycled materials into VpCI packaging reduces waste, while managing the entire process in-house from start to finish boosts the plant’s self-sustainability and shortens customer lead times. By overseeing everything from VpCI masterbatch compounding to extrusion, converting, and printing, the plant’s team ensures superior quality control.

Implementing circular economy: EcoCortec’s manufacturing process is designed to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. The plant is implementing various recycling projects in cooperation with their partners that include shipping clean plastic scrap back to its facilities for reprocessing. This not only results in minimising waste but also in decreasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy efficiency: EcoCortec facilities are solar powered and implementing energy-saving measures in manufacturing facilities is one of the priorities of the company.

EcoCortec’s large assortment of sustainable corrosion protection solutions includes:

VpCI films and bags: TUV certified films and bags come in many sizes and formats. From small top-seal bags that protect nuts and bolts, to wide heavy-duty sheeting for storing giant industrial equipment outdoors. Biodegradable and compostable packaging films are also available.

VpCI Papers: VpCI coated papers offer recyclable and fully repulpable corrosion protection options for single item packaging, parts interleaving, and more. Papers include special varieties such as VCI creped paper, reinforced and grease resistant paper, and ESD paper. In addition, fully recyclable/repulpable moisture barrier papers offer excellent alternatives to polyethylene and wax papers.

Specialty products: VpCI emitters deliver an additional layer of VpCI inhibitors for both small and large packages during shipping or storage, while VpCI foams offer comprehensive corrosion protection, cushioning, and desiccant action in a single solution.

EcoCortec’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its product offerings. The company actively engages in initiatives that promote environmental awareness and support sustainable practices within the industry.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.