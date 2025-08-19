The key to pipeline success

Pipeline Plant Hire has helped deliver major gas pipeline projects around Australia for decades. Image: PPH

Pipeline Plant Hire is an experienced hand when it comes to delivering pipeline projects safely, on time, and on budget.

As gas production declines in legacy fields like Victoria’s Gippsland Basin, the energy industry is working hard to bring new supply to market from different locations.

The Surat Basin is one such prospective region. Predicted to host up to 10,000PJ of uncontracted gas, it numbers among a handful of producing basins around Australia.

What many of these gas fields have in common is the fact they are extremely remote. And therein lies the challenge for the energy market: all the gas supply in the world doesn’t amount to much without the pipeline infrastructure to move it between wells, production facilities and the grid.

Balancing factors like cost, safety and reliability against the need to bring new gas supply online quickly is a daunting task for producers. Fortunately, Pipeline Plant Hire can help deliver on all fronts.

“High-pressure gas pipelines aren’t the place to experiment or cut corners – you want something with a proven track record that you know is going to work,” business partner Global Pipeline Equipment’s Matt Dridan told The Australian Pipeliner.

“For the past 20 years, Pipeline Plant Hire’s main focus has been gas and the delivery those services in a safe and efficient manner.”

One of the company’s most popular machines for pipeline construction is the VacLift, the company’s own expertly manufactured and highly optimised vacuum lift.

The VacLift can raise lengths of polyethylene or steel pipe weighing up to 15 tonnes without causing damage during the lifting process. Notably, these machines have a cycle time under 40 seconds per pipe length, whereas conventional methods take 5–10 minutes.

On the safety side of the equation, VacLifts can assemble pipes in-situ using a guidance system that eliminates the need for ground crew to be in or even near the trench. A unique shoe design also means the pipe cannot be released unless in contact with the ground, significantly reducing the risk of a drop. The result is much faster and safer pipeline construction.

All of this comes in a highly optimised, lightweight package.

“Through careful consultation and engineering approval from the relevant manufacturers, such as Hitachi, we have been able to maximise the counterweight in our machines and minimise the arm weight,” Dridan said.

“This is the key to getting a job done efficiently. You can send an 80–90-tonne machine out to a project, but it will be extremely expensive. Alternatively, you can send out one of our 40–50-tonne VacLifts to do the same work for significantly less cost, by maximising its lifting ability while retaining the necessary safety factors in line with Australian standards.

“This is something we’ve specialised in for many years.”

Beyond the VacLift, Pipeline Plant Hire can supply a wide range of machinery necessary for pipeline construction projects. This includes graders, trenchers, rock breakers, padding machines, dozers, dump trucks, and much more.

“These machines have got to be robust, and they’ve got to be serviceable in remote areas. We consider all of this and can deliver the complete package to our customers,” Dridan said.

“VacLifts are really just the key to the door – all of these parts work together to deliver pipeline projects on time, on budget, and safely.”

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.