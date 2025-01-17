The importance of integrity and maintenance for water pipelines

Crew members at the site of a water pipeline project Pipe Tek completed for Pensar. Image: Pipe Tek

Australia has more than 400,000km of water pipelines crisscrossing the country in many different ways to ensure fundamental access to life’s most precious resource.

The Australian Pipeliner chatted to Pipe Tek’s resident water pipeline expert about the essential maintenance techniques that ensure the longevity and reliability of this infrastructure.

Water pipelines are vital infrastructure assets, delivering life’s most vital resource to communities, industries and agriculture. But behind the seamless flow of water lies a complex network of systems that must be constantly maintained to prevent failures, optimise efficiency, and safeguard public health.

Pipe Tek is a leading pipeline contractor which specialises in the maintenance, inspection and repair of water pipelines. The company’s chief operating officer, and resident water pipeline expert, Taddam Farrant said hydrotesting, pigging, cleaning and inspection ensure water pipelines remain in optimal condition.

Hygiene at the forefront

According to Farrant, inspection and maintenance of water pipelines is important because – like other forms of transmission pipelines – it’s vital to keep the asset in the best working order possible to maintain flow and keep debris out of the line. Unlike gas, for instance, this includes making sure that all precautions are taken to ensure the water is safe to be consumed or used when it reaches its destination.

“Hygiene is our biggest challenge because bacteria and E. coli can build up as a result of inadequate cleaning and maintenance, and/or water sitting stagnant for too long,” he said.

“When it comes to potable water, it’s important that the product provided to the end user is suitable for consumption and no bacteria is present.

“We also want to do everything we can to make sure the end user isn’t impacted by our operation. Everyone knows how much the interruption to water services can impact their lives for a few hours let alone days.”

Farrant said common issues they hear about from water pipeline operators routinely relate to sediment and operating pressure.

“When engaging with water asset owners, utilities and councils scale build up and reduced flow are issues that come up in pretty much every conversation,” he said.

“Sediment coming out of potable water pipelines where it shouldn’t be is also a relatively common problem we see as well.”

Cleaning, inspecting and testing

Farrant said a key consideration to keep in mind when testing, inspecting and cleaning water pipelines is flange management.

“Correct flange management prior to testing ensures the test won’t be affected by issues like leaking flange faces or valve assemblies,” he said.

“The pipe should also be cleaned using foam pigs before being flushed with water to remove debris and residue. This assists with reducing turbidity to commission potable water pipelines.

“All scour valves and low point drains have to be bled and dropped out to avoid debris sitting in the line, and contamination in bacterial results.”

He said selecting the correct cleaning method is dependent on what’s being transported, such as potable water, slurry, tailings, wastewater or seawater.

“Potable water requires a more stringent cleaning and maintenance method. This includes chemical dosing, pipeline pigging and flushing, and bacterial testing to comply with standards.

“The other lines would be dependent on what the client is trying to achieve. That’s where Pipe Tek’s expertise can tailor a custom solution for the asset owner.”

Prioritising safety

While the risks are different, safety is still paramount when working on and around water pipelines.

“Safety precautions always need to be taken when undergoing any testing, pigging and commissioning of pipelines,” Farrant said.

“One of the main risks is associated with the pressure which can build up in the pipeline. We also take careful steps to mitigate the risk of damaging the pipeline, all while protecting personnel on site and in the surrounding areas.

“We always set up strict exclusion zones and use calibrated instrumentation, as well as having policies and procedures in place to make sure we meet the highest levels of safety.

Access to the best

Farrant said that Pipe Tek’s exclusive partnership with Enduro Pipeline Services gives them access to best-in-class cleaning equipment.

“Our partnership with Enduro definitely gives us an edge when it comes to our contracting capabilities because they manufacture the best cleaning tools in the world,” he said.

“Enduro’s products can be custom manufactured to suit the application required for the end user, and all cleaning tools can be used or modified to run in water pipelines.”

As part of the partnership between the two companies, a range of Enduro pipelines products – including an extensive range of cleaning pigs – are regularly shipped direct from the company’s base and manufacturing facility in Oklahoma, US to Pipe Tek’s headquarters in Brisbane.

“We recently received our largest order of stock from the US and we are as well-equipped as anyone in the country for pipeline pigs,” Farrant said.

“We supply Enduro products Australia-wide, meaning utilities or asset owners can source the pigs from us and supply their own crews or subcontractors to utilise them on their infrastructure.”

