Image provided by the Rotary Club of Brisbane Centenary

Pipeline Plant Hire has rolled up its sleeves for an important cause – the Great Australian Cattle Drive.

Cowboys and support teams moved 1680 heads of cattle almost 800km between Longreach and Roma, all in the name of charity. The journey took roughly 80 days, concluding in early August when the herd finally lumbered into Roma.

The event was conceived by the Rotary Club of Brisbane Centenary, with the idea being to encourage people to donate or sponsor cattle for the drive, which would then be processed and provided to charity.

Pipeline Plant Hire Commercial Manager Craig Carson – who is also heavily involved with the Rotary Club – said the club provides 100,000 meal equivalents each year to those in need throughout Queensland, WA and Victoria, but was often short of meat. Thus, the idea for the cattle drive came about in order to deliver more balanced meals.

In addition to Craig’s treasury work with the Rotary Club, Pipeline Plant Hire also supported the event financially, sponsored a few steers, provided fuel, and helped get an ISUZU truck fitted and out to site.

Craig also got his hands dirty and was out on site for a week, putting up fences, supporting local communities and the event team.

Santos, Senex, CTS Hire, Black Truck & Ag and many more also sponsored the event, highlighting the close relationship between the gas and agriculture industries.

“It was great to see the gas and pipeline industry in there supporting the initiative,” Craig said.

“Many pastoralists have quite a few gas wells on their properties, giving them a base income that is independent of floods, cattle, and other uncertainties.”

Communities along the route – from Illfracombe to Barcaldine, Blackall, Tambo, Charleville, Morven, Mitchell, and finally Roma – welcomed the drovers with open arms. The drovers brought provisions, food, fuel, and ancilliary events to these small communities they as passed through.

With such a warm reception from the public, and excellent results for the charity, the future of the Great Australian Cattle Drive looks promising.

“A return is a definite,” Craig said, “watch this space.”

