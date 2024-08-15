The future of Woodside’s Browse gas project

Image: chanjaok1/stock.adobe.com

With a preliminary knock back from the Environmental Protection Agency, the future of Woodside Energy’s proposed $30 billion Browse Gas Project is unclear.

In partnership with BP, PetroChina, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, Woodside Energy is looking to develop the Browse Gas Project off the coast of Broome in WA.

The Browse Project hosts significant untapped gas reserves, which Woodside is confident can help address the forecasted shortfall of domestic gas in WA, and support energy security in Asia.

“Browse is aligned with the Federal Government’s Future Gas Strategy that acknowledges the pivotal role of natural gas in Australia to 2050 and beyond, to firm renewables and support the economy as Australia makes the transition to net zero emissions,” a Woodside spokesperson told AFR.

But the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a preliminary rejection of the project, flagging ‘issues of concern’ relating to the environment.

In particular, the environmental regulator is concerned about the nearby Scott Reef and vulnerable wildlife – such as pygmy blue whales and green turtles – which inhabit the area. Carbon emissions generated by the project was also a significant concern.

Where to now?

The EPA will publish a final report with recommendations on Browse next year. Both the WA and Federal Governments will then be required to provide final approval, which could go either way irrespective of the wishes of the EPA.

In 2006, the EPA recommended not to build the Gorgon Gas Project in WA – a decision which was set aside by the State Government.

As for Browse, WA Premier Roger Cook said he was hopeful that the project would go ahead, as Woodside works with the EPA and other regulators to progress environmental approvals.

“The EPA are there to assess these projects and make sure that we can mitigate against any negative impacts on the environment,” Cook said.

“And that’s why they are obviously in deep discussion with Woodside in relation to that project.”

On a national level, the Federal Government is clear on its support of natural gas, with the Future Gas Strategy acknowledging the role it will play in the energy transition to 2050 and beyond.

The Browse Project, however, is complex, with many competing interests at work. Following the EPA’s report next year, the final call will be made by WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby, with necessary approval from Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.