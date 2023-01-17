The future of pipeline corrosion prevention and management

Corrosion prevention, management and repair is a real opportunity for the whole industry to apply innovation.

With over 39,000 kilometres of steel gas pipeline operating in Australia, our industry needs to innovate to stay ahead of the constant corrosion of our assets.

2022 was a pivotal year for corrosion research with our researchers at Deakin University delivering a number of finds.

This included: Prototyping of a new pipeline corrosion control technology that can minimise the most serious corrosion threats to buried pipelines; corrosion under disbonded coatings; and stray current corrosion from conventional cathodic protection systems. Prototyping and demonstration of this technology is a critical step in developing a practical product for future use by our industry.

An independent and critical analysis of existing and new trenchless technologies enables us to rehabilitate or repurpose existing pipeline assets. This project developed our understanding on the suitability of trenchless technologies for gas pipelines, and compared performance and working principles to understand their advantages and limitations. The traditional method of pipeline rehabilitation through digging-up operation can be costly. The key research outcome of this project is a stronger knowledge base for the Australian pipeline industry, and to assist with the selection of coatings and linings for the trenchless rehabilitation of pipelines. This technology also has the potential to be used for repurposing pipelines for transporting future fuels such as hydrogen.

This year our researchers also progressed other important areas of corrosion research – keyhole damage repair. Most of the direct cost of coating repairs is the required digging operation, so our project develops streamlined methods for local coating repair and treatment that do not require uncovering the pipe. The corrosion can be repaired by injecting corrosion mitigation fluids near defects along the pipe.

We also go a better understanding of two-part epoxy coatings. Epoxy coatings extend the lifetime of pipelines but if the coating systems are not correctly selected they can fail prematurely and cannot be economically replaced. This project increases the reliability of coating selection tests by testing and evaluating the effect of additional contributing factors that are not sufficiently assessed by existing standard tests, such as mixing ratio and testing under wet conditions, and by comparing accelerated laboratory test with controlled field exposures.

But our industry continues to evolve, and hydrogen and carbon dioxide pipelines are already being developed. With these new products comes new corrosion issues to address. Researchers at Deakin and Melbourne Universities are researching developing in-situ coatings to repurpose Australia’s natural gas pipelines to carry hydrogen. In-situ coatings can be applied cost effectively, without exposure or removal of the buried pipe.

Gaining fundamental understanding of hydrogen embrittlement resistance of existing and new energy pipelines that could be used for the transportation and storage of hydrogen containing fuels by means of a range of advanced technologies including Atom Probe Tomography. Corrosivity of high-density CO2 pipelines increases significantly when certain commonly found impurities are present. This project will provide a better understanding of what is already known globally on this phenomenon, allowing future planning for additional research. Corrosion prevention, management and repair is a real opportunity for the whole industry to apply innovation in both the construction and operation of pipelines and then go on to reap the benefits for decades to come.

Find out more about all our research projects at futurefuelscrc.com.

By David Norman, CEO of Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre