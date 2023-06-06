The EZIpit is always the easy decision

Having been designed and constructed for Australian conditions, the Iplex EZIpit modular plastic pit solution maintenance chamber is being used in a number of water authority sewer networks.

“The EZIpit range has a competitive advantage by making sewer inspection and maintenance much easier by being lightweight, modular and quick to install,” Iplex Product Brand Manager Nathan Swaffer said.

“Additionally, the EZIpit system has a higher safety standard compared to conventional systems as it can be assembled and backfilled with the sewer pipe simultaneously, reducing both labour costs and risks associated with open excavation.”

When the EZIpit was being developed, product designers also considered the soil type, including coastal environments, which are prevalent in Australia.

The system also aligns with environmental, technical and economical demands of water authorities for a water-tight, corrosion- resistant, stable and durable sewer system.

That’s also the motto at Iplex: for more than 80 years, the company has prided itself on delivering innovative, sustainable, practical water infrastructure solutions for potable water, wastewater, stormwater, and irrigation systems.

These water infrastructure challenges include climate change, population growth, and a variety of sustainability and carbon-neutral targets set by local, state and federal governments.

“Concrete has traditionally been the material of choice,” Iplex Senior Sales Engineer Don Tasevski said. “But products made from polypropylene are resistant to sewage gas attack.

“They won’t corrode like unprotected concrete can, they’re not affected by acid sulphate soils, as standard concrete could be, and they’ll last for over 100 years.”

“The sewerage system is the primary application for these systems,” Tasevski says.

“But you could also use them for scour pits, air valve pits and comms pits. Wherever you’ve got a vertical structure that’s conveying either a fluid or electricity cables, you could consider them.”

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.