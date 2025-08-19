The countdown is on for No-Dig Down Under 2025 

Image: Prime Creative Media

Experience the latest innovations, hands-on demonstrations, expert training, and exclusive networking events – all under one roof.

In just one month, the trenchless technology sector will convene in Melbourne for No-Dig Down Under 2025, the southern hemisphere’s largest conference and exhibition dedicated entirely to no-dig solutions.

Running from 17-18 September at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event is a must-attend gathering, offering an unmatched platform to explore the latest innovations, connect with industry leaders, and experience hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge equipment and technology.

Attendees will experience live equipment demonstrations showing cutting-edge trenchless methods in action and innovative product displays from leading global suppliers.

Technical and educational training sessions will be running on 16 September, sharing practical insights and the latest advancements in underground infrastructure, tunnelling, and trenchless installation.

Alongside the exhibition and conference, No-Dig Down Under offers a series of highly anticipated social events including the Young People in Trenchless Networking Event, Welcome Reception and Exhibition Opening, Pipe Core UV Relining Breakfast –Vermeer Australia Networking Evening and the ASTT Gala Awards Dinner.

This is the only large-scale trenchless technology event taking place in the southern hemisphere in 2025. It’s the place to see the latest products and solutions up close, gain hands-on knowledge from industry experts, and meet the people shaping the future of underground infrastructure.

No-Dig Down Under is ideal for council managers, major contractors, utilities professionals, plumbing specialists, engineers, suppliers, and young industry leaders involved in underground infrastructure and trenchless technology.

With demand expected to be high, securing your place early is essential. Get tickets here.

In one month’s time, Melbourne will be the epicentre of trenchless technology. Make sure you’re there.