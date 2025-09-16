The backbone of Australia’s pipelines

Image: kwik-ZIP

kwik-ZIP is helping to deliver a range of pipeline projects around Australia.

Australia’s network of pipelines is constantly expanding to meet higher capacity demand and the need to reshape itself around new infrastructure projects. Whether it’s new utilities for a growing population, expanded gas infrastructure to ward off a gas shortfall, or critical infrastructure supporting the transition to net zero, pipelines are Australia’s lifeline.

And while the reasons for infrastructure expansion and the intricacies of each network are varied, one presence remains constant in the pipeline industry: kwik-ZIP.

Whether it’s water, gas or sewerage, kwik-ZIP has casing spacers suitable for almost any pipeline project.

The company’s simple but effective solution is designed to ensure the seamless slip-lining of pipe by creating and maintaining space between the casing and carrier pipes. This reduces the potential for damage during installation, ensures consistent alignment within the casing or borehole, and provides a uniform annular space for grout installation. Preventing the carrier pipe from contacting the casing wall is key as they prevent damage to the carrier pipe coating and reduces the potential for corrosion. kwik-ZIP products are suitable for a wide range of pipe materials including HDPE, PVC, steel, ductile iron, and concrete.

kwik-ZIP spacers have no metal parts and are made from a specially engineered thermoplastic blend that is flexible, extremely tough and has a low co-efficient of friction. This makes the products long-lasting, immune to corrosion, and low impact on the pipeline itself.

Industry approval

Working in the water pipeline industry presents a number of challenges due to the extremely high standards required of components and work.

kwik-ZIP spacer systems number among the chosen few products approved for the industry, with the company’s HD, HDX and HDXT ranges having been successfully appraised against the Water Services Association of Australia’s product specification for casing spacers (WSA PS-324). This standard covers casing spacers used to facilitate the insertion and protection of carrier pipes when installed inside encasement pipes.

More generally, all kwik-ZIP products are certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) for use in contact with drinking water. The company’s products are also approved for use within many utilities’ infrastructure, including Melbourne Retail Water Association, South-East Queensland’s Infrastructure and Materials (IPAM) list, Sydney Water and the WA Water Corporation.

One of kwik-ZIP’s water industry customers recently utilised HDXT-103 spacers with load inserts to facilitate the slip-lining of a 914mm Sintakote® mild steel cement lined (MSCL) carrier pipe into a 1399mm reinforced concrete jacking pipe casing (RCJP), as well as a 1422mm Sintakote MSCL carrier pipe into a 1708mm casing for a rail crossing in Yanchep, Western Australia.

This installation was part of the of the larger Water Corporation Alkimos seawater desalination plant project, which will ultimately supply up to 50 billion litres of clean drinking water to millions of Western Australians each year.

Thanks to the HDXT’s unique load-sharing design, which maximises the load-bearing capacity of each runner and reduces point loading, the spacers and load inserts used in this project will adequately support the pipeline for the life of the installation.

kwik-ZIP products were complimentary to the Sintakote pipes utilised on the project. Given the fusion-bonded coating on Sintakote pipes is crucial for corrosion prevention, kwik-ZIP spacers not only provided protection but also feature integrated rubber grip pads, preventing slippage and preserving the coating’s integrity.

Pair this with the fact kwik-ZIP products are simple to install without the requirement of any specialised tools, and it’s easy to see why the company is a go-to choice for major infrastructure projects like Alkimos.

kwik-ZIP stocks a large range of spacers, catering to a wide range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations, as well as providing flexibility to deal with project alterations. Whatever the project, kwik-ZIP stands ready to serve.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

