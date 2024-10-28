The Australian Pipeliner January: PE pipes

Image: dinastya/stock.adobe.com

Polyethylene piping is a growing industry in Australia, and specialised businesses are leaning into their own niches to drive the sector forward.

With over 100,000 tonnes of polyethylene (PE) pipe installed across Australia every year, the unique benefits that the material can bring to a project are well understood.

But like any industry, the PE sector has its challenges. Effective manufacturing, quality assurance, transportation, installation, maintenance, and environmental stewardship are logistical concerns for any project manager. Fortunately, there is a small but dedicated collection of businesses in the PE piping industry set on delivering excellence.

The January edition of The Australian Pipeliner will spotlight some of the manufacturers, contractors, and solution-providers in the PE pipe space who are helping shape this rapidly growing corner of the market.

Make the most of this exciting marketing opportunity, which includes:

Full-page advertisement (ad material to be supplied).

(ad material to be supplied). Editorial feature to be written for you by the editor of The Australian Pipeliner.

for you by the editor of The Australian Pipeliner. Editorial feature to appear in The Australian Pipeliner’s print publication.

in The Australian Pipeliner’s print publication. Editorial amplified to the e-newsletter, website and on LinkedIn.

Expressions of interest close end of day 4 December 2024.

BOOK NOW

To register interest, please contact:

Jake Niehus

Business development manager

jacob.niehus@primecreative.com.au

0466 929 675