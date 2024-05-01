The Australian Pipeliner is calling all women in pipelines

Image: FryArt Studio/stock.adobe.com

Behind every great pipeline project, are the women that made it happen. The July edition of the magazine is focusing on the amazing women who have made a career in pipelines.

In the next edition of The Australian Pipeliner, the publication will focus on the amazing women behind the pipeline industry here in Australasia and around the globe – and we want to hear from you.

The upcoming edition is an opportunity to showcase all the amazing women in your business, the skillset and capability of your company and the future of the wider Pipeline Industry. An editorial and advertising package is the perfect opportunity to promote the contribution, skillset, and capability – don’t miss out.

In addition to the key theme of Women in Industry, other unique features include Pipelayers & Sidebooms, Integrity & Maintenance, Safety, Fabrication, Transport & Logistics and Social License.

A full-page marketing package includes:

Full-page advertisement (ad material to be supplied).

(ad material to be supplied). Editorial feature to be written for you by the editor of The Australian Pipeliner.

for you by the editor of The Australian Pipeliner. Editorial feature to appear in The Australian Pipeliner’s print publication.

in The Australian Pipeliner’s print publication. Editorial amplified to the e-newsletter, website and on LinkedIn.

Expressions of interest close 5 June 2024. For more information or to secure your spot, click the button below.



For more information, please contact Jake Niehus, Business Development Manager at The Australian Pipeliner on jacob.niehus@primecreative.com.au and +61466 929 675.

Disclaimer: Yes, this email was written by a woman in pipelines.