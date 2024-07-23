TFG Group to the rescue

TFG Group provides robust emergency response services for pipelines. Image: TFG Group

Through its robust emergency response services, TFG Group is maintaining the integrity of critical pipeline infrastructure across Australia.

Gas pipelines stretch to all corners of Australia and have been a cornerstone of Australia’s energy infrastructure.

A majority of these aging pipelines are over 40 years old, and like any aging infrastructure, these pipelines face challenges such as corrosion leading to ruptures.

Introducing TFG Group: where innovation meets excellence.

In collaboration with Pipe Tek, TFG Group responds promptly to any emergency pipeline integrity issues through to pipeline failure.

This is done through a series of detailed response actions.

The first step is assessment and containment, which involves a thorough evaluation of the damage and immediate closure of the affected asset to prevent further leakage and environmental damage.

The next step is repair and replacement, where the team focuses on repairing affected sections and replacing any irreparably damaged components.

Lastly, once repairs are completed, testing and verification takes place, with rigorous testing conducted to verify the pipeline’s integrity and safety. This includes hydrotesting and inspection using advanced non-destructive (NDT) methods.

With these steps, TFG Group and Pipe Tek fast-track the restoration of gas supply but also prevent significant economic losses.

The importance of emergency response plans

To continue providing these emergency response services, TFG Group ensures the plans are meticulously developed, regularly updated and thoroughly tested to ensure readiness in the face of unforeseen events.

Some key aspects of an effective emergency response plan include risk assessment and prevention, rapid mobilisation, and coordination and communication.

Risk assessment and prevention involves regular inspections, corrosion management and pipeline cleaning (pigging).

Rapid mobilisation includes emergency kits, training and drills, and emergency response contracts.

Coordination and communication focus on stakeholder engagement and clear protocols to ensure all team members are aware of their roles and responsibilities.

One important aspect of emergency response is learning from previous incidents. These lessons learned are valuable for futureproofing all pipeline assets in Australia.

Investing in technology such as regular monitoring can look like utilising inline inspection tools and advanced data analytics to monitor pipeline health.

Whereas building predictive maintenance involves leveraging data analytics to predict failures and perform pre-emptive maintenance.

According to TFG Group, this along with continuous improvement of emergency response plans are key to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure.

In addition to its robust emergency response services, the company has other aspects to support integrity and maintenance on pipelines.

This includes four modern workshops located across Australia in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, supply and fabrication of type b repair clamps, in-house development of critical in-service welding procedures, modern welding rigs set up for any emergency response, and experienced in-service welders and welding supervisors.

TFG Group’s swift and effective emergency responses, through its collaboration with Pipe Tek, highlights the criticalness of having a well-developed emergency response plan.

To sustain reliable energy supply and to mitigate economic impacts, ensuring the integrity of pipeline infrastructure is a must through regular maintenance, advanced monitoring and robust emergency response strategies.

TFG Group prioritises these measures in the pipeline industry so it can enhance its reliance and maintain the high standards of services expected in the dynamic and demanding field of energy infrastructure.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.