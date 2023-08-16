TFG Group: The superhero of maintenance services

With several strings to its bow, TFG Group delivers excellence in metal fabrication, mechanical installation, and maintenance services within the oil and gas, resources, and water industries.

As part of APA Group’s supplier network, TFG Group provides a team of specialised and experienced welding professionals for both fabrication and in-service repair work.

One of the latest achievements of TFG Group was in November 2022, when major flood events throughout New South Wales (NSW) caused damage to the Young Lithgow Gas Pipeline which left thousands without gas supply.

TFG Group was called by APA Group at short notice to assist with the temporary repair works to reinstate supply to NSW residents. This was achieved by fabricating DN50 class spools to AS2885.2

Tier 1, transporting the manufactured spools to remote NSW, and installing them to facilitate the reinstatement of gas to the region.

Following these extreme weather events, APA Group thanked the company for its state-of-the-art reactivity and efforts, particularly in their ability to mobilise within a tight timeframe.

“TFG Group were honoured to be part of the emergency works to restore gas supply to the towns of Lithgow, Oberon, and Wallerawang whilst a permanent fix could be constructed,” TFG Group Oil and Gas Operations Manager Norm MacKinnon said.

“From the initial call late on a Sunday afternoon, we were able to source, procure, fabricate, quality test and mobilise an experienced team of in-service welders from QLD to remote NSW by Wednesday, 9th November; an incredible 36-hour turnaround. This is a true testament to our team, including sub-contractors who all worked together to make it happen.”

TFG Group Manager Kate Walker said this is in TFG Group’s DNA.

“The core of what we do is “Making it Happen,” she said. “Our experienced team can deliver replacement parts, provide damage repair, offer in-service welding for upgrades or newly fabricated components, as well as offer products for the safe and efficient storage, processing and handling of chemicals.”

“We are renowned for our quality of fabrication and speedy site mobilisation.”

The TFG team has been called across the country to support major outages, leaks and ongoing maintenance requirements to some of Australia’s largest gas pipelines.

The company’s motto it live by is, “Wherever you are, whatever you need, we’ll make it happen without compromising on quality or safety”.

Quality deliverables by TFG Group can meet stringent oil and gas requirements for quality and traceability with all fabrication and installation services to meet AS2885 and ASME B31.3 for process pipework.

The deliverables include:

Material and consumable certifications.

NDT.

Weld procedures and procedure qualification.

Welding traceability records and weld maps.

Welder qualification records.

Welding supervisor and inspector qualifications.

Completed inspection and test plans.

With workshops in Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne, as well as site install teams located Australia-wide, TFG Group is uniquely placed to service remote pipelines and onshore infrastructure anywhere in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

TFG Group offers fabrication in a range of metals including aluminium, exotic alloys, galvanised steel, mild steel and stainless-steel including duplex.

“Combined with highly skilled in-service welding teams, we are able to offer our customers and ‘on-stop-shop’ and the highest level of support from fabrication to installation of components,” said MacKinnon.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.