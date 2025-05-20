Territory Energy Link project moves ahead

Image: viks_jin/stock.adobe.com

The Northern Territory Government has awarded a specialist technical advisory services contract for the Territory Energy Link project.

The Territory Energy Link is a proposed multi-user, multi-asset infrastructure corridor spanning from Elliott to Darwin. The proposed corridor will include infrastructure such as multiple high-pressure pipelines to carry a range of products including gas, oil, hydrogen, water, digital communications and electricity.

For Australia’s east coast, the project also represents a vital step in ensuring gas developed in the Beetaloo sub-basin can reach southern demand centres and help address long-term structural shortfalls in gas supply.

Australian Pipelines and Gas Association chief executive Steve Davies said this nation-building project will open up the Beetaloo to market access, catalyse investment in gas and renewable hydrogen, and enable large-scale development in the NT.

“This is exactly the kind of enabling infrastructure Australia needs – long-term, future-focused and designed to deliver benefits to the Territory, and beyond,” he said.

“Beetaloo gas has the potential to support both domestic and export markets, helping secure energy supply, lower emissions, and strengthening energy security and industrial competitiveness across the country.”

Northern Territory Minister for Logistics and Infrastructure Bill Yan echoed a similar sentiment.

“The Territory Energy Link is the kind of enabling infrastructure that delivers real outcomes – not just talk,” he said.

“It will connect the Beetaloo to Darwin and the world, laying the foundations for billions in investment and thousands of local jobs.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.