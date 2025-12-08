Ten ways to integrate closed vent compression systems into daily pipeline maintenance

Image: TPE

Venting used to be the only option. These 10 real-world applications show how closed-vent compression systems are transforming routine pipeline maintenance by eliminating emissions without slowing crews down.

Across Australia’s transmission and distribution networks, operators are under increasing pressure to minimise methane and VOC emissions while maintaining reliability, safety and community trust.

From pigging to hot tapping to system maintenance, planned venting releases have long been viewed as necessary – but new closed-vent compression technology is changing what’s possible in the field.

Supplied throughout Oceania by Tremco Pipeline Equipment, ZEVAC systems provide a practical and proven alternative that keeps gas in the system, reducing community impacts, increasing operational control, and providing a better level of safety for crews.

Below is a practical look at how closed-vent compression applies across common pipeline activities, along with the key considerations and benefits for each.

Pigging Operations

Pigging is one of the most common maintenance activities in transmission networks. Each pig run requires venting of both the pig launcher and receiver, and the receiver side often contains liquids and debris.

ZEVAC systems are purpose-built for wet gas and contaminants, allowing crews to recompress the full gas volume safely.

Operators can deploy truck-mounted units, trailers, or permanent dP-driven installations where high- and low-pressure piping are co-located. As a result, crews can complete pigging operations without venting, and without exposure to hydrocarbons or contaminants during blowdown.

Benefits

Eliminates launcher/receiver venting.

Keeps liquids, NORMs, and debris contained.

Key Considerations

Launcher blowdowns can be flexible; receiver blowdowns are usually time-critical.

Consider low-pressure equalisation options for faster cycles.

Hot Tapping of Transmission Pipelines

Hot tapping in transmission lines requires multiple depressurisation steps. Closed-vent compression allows each depressurisation – from cutting heads to bypasses – to be performed without atmospheric release. Crews often deploy multiple units to maintain schedule pace.

Benefits

Full zero-emissions HT&P operations.

Safer operations without clearing large venting exclusion zones.

Key Considerations

The timing required for the blowdown.

Monitor for pressure rebound to confirm true isolation.

Limited worksite footprints require compact equipment.

Compressor Station Blowdowns

Large blowdowns during compressor station maintenance have historically created the highest-volume planned emissions events in transmission systems. Noise and odour from these releases often draw public attention.

Closed-vent blowdown recovery changes the dynamic. By sizing ZEVAC units to match a station’s unique pressures and volumes, operators can recover gas from entire station sections — from quick 15-minute unit resets to multi-hour full-yard drawdowns. Systems can be powered by compressed air, dP, or hydraulic/electric energy.

Benefits

Eliminates high-volume blowdown emissions.

Improves restart safety by keeping hydrocarbons contained.

Reduces noise and community complaints.

Key Considerations

Understand blowdown timing and urgency.

Identify suitable discharge and reinjection points. Physical placement can be a challenge if the headers are not in proximity.

Size equipment according to station volume and pressure ranges.

Compressor Seal Gas Capture

Reciprocating and centrifugal compressors release gas through designed leak paths such as rod packing or dry seals. These small continuous streams contribute surprisingly large annualised emissions.

ZEVAC’s dP-driven ZD3 systems utilise the natural pressure difference between suction and discharge lines to capture seal leakage and reinject it back into the station’s suction side. This method requires no grid power, making it suitable for remote Australian compressor stations.

Operators need to consider allowable backpressure on the seal vents, placement of withdrawal and reinjection points, and whether unit-by-unit or site-wide capture makes most sense.

Benefits

Captures continuous emission sources (seal vents) 24/7.

Simplifies compliance with tightening emissions reporting.

Key Considerations

Confirm allowable backpressure on vent sources.

Decide between unit-by-unit or site-wide header systems.

Place reinjection and suction points to optimise flow.

Meter & Regulator Station Actuators

Meter and regulator stations frequently use gas-driven actuators that release small volumes of gas with every valve movement. These devices are becoming a focus of operator-led retrofit programs.

Closed-vent solutions offer two approaches: capturing and reinjecting the actuator exhaust gas, or using station differential pressure to generate compressed air for instrument air conversions. Both eliminate pneumatic emissions without requiring full station electrification.

Benefits

Removes emissions from pneumatic devices.

Improves control valve performance by tightening deadband.

Helps to achieve compliance with regulatory pneumatic-device rules.

Key Considerations

Confirm available dP.

Evaluate site layout for centralised vs distributed systems.

Consider air-conversion vs gas-recycling approaches.

M&R Station Maintenance

During maintenance, station crews routinely isolate and depressurise equipment such as filters, bypasses, valves and meters. Closed-vent compression provides a straightforward alternative: isolate, withdraw, compress and reinject the trapped gas into the upstream or downstream line. The biggest requirement is ensuring that the new workflow is seamlessly integrated into crew standard operating procedures.

Benefits

Aligns leak-reduction culture with maintenance practices.

Eliminates community disturbance during routine tasks.

Enhances crew safety.

Key Considerations

Decide on a permanent site-based solution vs mobile solution.

Confirm reinjection direction relative to custody meters.

Validate gas spec and odorisation compatibility.

Gas Mains and Distribution Networks

Distribution pipeline networks are constantly undergoing relocations, repairs and upgrades. By connecting a ZEVAC unit to the isolated section and reinjecting the gas back into the live system, operators can evacuate a main quickly (often in less than 30 minutes) without atmospheric release, odour or public disruption.

Benefits

Eliminates methane and VOC emissions during gas distribution main maintenance

Improves community relations by eliminating noise and odour issues common during venting

Improves safety by keeping gas and liquids contained.

Key Considerations Before Implementing

Identify suitable access points for both evacuation and reinjection.

Plan around traffic control, citizen proximity, and night-time work constraints.

Confirm positive isolation to prevent pressure rebound.

Odour Fade and Odourisation Work

Odour fade remains a persistent challenge in distribution networks, particularly in newly commissioned pipelines or sections that experience low flow. Operators often induce flow by venting – a method that creates unnecessary emissions and elevates risk.

Closed-vent systems introduce two effective alternatives:

Induced Flow — using ZEVAC to draw fresh odourised gas through the faded section. Fresh Gassing — withdrawing ~90% pressure, then blending fresh gas back into the faded zone without taking customers offline.

Benefits

Achieves full odourisation without venting or flaring methane and VOC emissions

Improves safety by ensuring reliable gas detectability

Eliminates community odour concerns.

Key Considerations

Determine whether a single induced-flow location or multiple points are required.

Assess available fittings for temporary connections.

Plan sampling methods to confirm adequate ‘pickling’.

Distribution Hot Tapping

Closed-vent compression allows tapping heads, bypass lines and isolated pipe segments to be depressurised without venting, meaning that crews can work without the interruption and risk that blowdown venting introduces. In many cases, the overall operation can be converted to zero emissions with no schedule impact.

Benefits

Enables zero-emissions hot tapping and plugging operations

Eliminates the need to clear neighbouring worksites for venting

Reduces delays and improves crew efficiency.

Key Considerations

Plan logistics: one unit or two? (Many crews use multiple for speed.)

Monitor for pressure rebound to confirm true isolation.

Account for tight urban locations. ZEVAC’s highly compact and mobile equipment is well suited to these operations and can be maneuvered on site easily.

Routine Distribution Maintenance Blowdowns

Daily repair and maintenance work in distribution networks rarely lends itself to advanced planning. Crews may need to isolate and depressurise pipe on short notice, which historically has meant venting.

An effective model is to integrate miniaturised closed-vent units directly into maintenance vehicles. This gives crews on-demand capability to withdraw, compress and reinject gas on every job, without needing advance engineering planning or additional project risk assessment.

Benefit

Zero-release operations become standard, not project-specific.

Key Considerations

Determine site differential pressure availability.

Assess need for single vs multiple mobile units.

Decide whether to power instrumentation via gas dP or compressed air.

A Clear Path Forward for Australian Operators

Across all these applications, the results are consistent: closed-vent compression eliminates methane emissions, reduces operational friction, improves safety, and strengthens community and regulatory relationships.

For Australian transmission and distribution operators working under increasingly stringent ESG expectations, ZEVAC systems offer a practical, field-proven path to significantly reduce planned emissions without sacrificing efficiency or safety.

For operators seeking to evaluate their sites, understand equipment options, or plan trial deployments, Tremco Pipeline Equipment can assist with application assessments, equipment recommendations, and field integration support.

This article is a summary of ZEVAC CEO Doug Sahm’s presentation at the 2025 Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Convention and Exhibition.