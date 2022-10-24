Temporary recompression unit introduced to national pipeline industry

Product technology company ZEVAC (formerly TPE Midstream) has recently catered to its first customers outside of the Americas by introducing its methane-mitigating temporary recompression unit and providing fieldwork and training in New Zealand, expanding to Australia.

ZEVAC manufactures a temporary pipeline unit that provides gas and liquid recovery technology for methane mitigation. The Zero Emission Vacuum and Compressor is an air-powered vacuum that reduces gas flaring and venting by enabling natural gas to be safely caught, compressed, and pumped between pipelines instead of being emitted straight into the atmosphere.

Australian-owned and operated pipeline equipment supplier Tremco Pipeline Equipment has recently introduced ZEVAC units into its inventory. The company supplies to Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, in which New Zealand’s largest gas network, Firstgas Group, was the first to obtain ZEVAC’s Mini HP unit.

ZEVAC offers on-site training so that customers are equipped to independently conduct routine maintenance using units they have either rented or purchased. Firstgas Group recently underwent training and fieldwork in Hamilton on New Zealand’s North Island.

“We had a great day of ZEVAC training and fieldwork with Firstgas Group in Hamilton, NZ. Now we’re off to Australian Pipelines and Gas Association,” co-founder of ZEVAC, Doug Sahm said.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) held its Annual Convention and Exhibition in Brisbane from the 24th-27th of September 2022, of which Tremco was an exhibitor.

“Now to meet market demands for a cleaner industry and also technician-free intelligent pigging, we have added TPE Midstream and its ZEVAC (Zero Emissions Vacuum And Compression) technology,” Tremco sales and service manager, Brett Trembath said.

Given the global push to decarbonise gas pipeline networks in line with net-zero targets, renewable energy methods are set to flourish. The pipeline industry is well-positioned to create and introduce new infrastructure, like ZEVAC units, to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.