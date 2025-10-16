Technology meets infrastructure

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

Tomorrow’s pipelines will not only transport water, gas, and chemicals—they will generate data, anticipate failures, and integrate seamlessly with national infrastructure strategies.

At Pipeline Planning, Maintenance & Upgrades 2025, delegates will see how digital twins, IoT-enabled sensors, GIS mapping, robotic inspection tools, and smart materials are transforming how we build, monitor, and sustain vital networks.

The two-day program includes sessions on:

Real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance.

Robotics and drones for inaccessible systems.

Corrosion-resistant composites for longer pipeline lifespans.

Thermal load and stress simulations to prevent offshore failures.

For professionals working in oil & gas, civil engineering, utilities, and beyond, this is a rare chance to experience the technologies that will define the next generation of infrastructure.