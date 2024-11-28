Tech delivering better projects

The T1055 Track Trencher. Image: Vermeer Australia

As industries balance labour shortages and increasing regulations, project managers are turning to smart trenchless technology to reduce project costs and maintain operational efficiency.

Trenchless technology offers a modern and efficient alternative to traditional excavation methods. Instead of labour-intensive, time-consuming and disruptive digging, the latest trenchless solutions allow for the installation of new pipes with minimal surface disturbance and faster installation times.

As well as deploying state-of-the-art machinery, contractors wanting to stay ahead of the competition are constantly on the lookout for the latest technological solutions to complement their existing fleet.

By combining the latest in trenchless equipment technology with intelligent performance monitoring systems, operators can further speed up the project delivery, reduce environmental impacts, minimise the labour intensity of the work and often deliver a more cost-effective project in the long run.

As the development of automation and smart monitoring technology accelerates, companies that understand contractors’ needs and offer digital solutions to help them meet their goals position themselves as the go-to choice for equipment provision.

Smarter machine control

Vermeer, a leading machinery provider, is developing intelligent operation-monitoring capabilities for its range of equipment, simplifying operator control and improving machine automation – without losing its focus on safety and performance.

Vermeer is equipping its machinery with its SmartTEC performance software, which monitors and records machine performance. SmartTEC keeps track of operating statistics such as average per cent engine load, machine usage, attachment pressure and ground drive speed, giving contractors unparalleled visibility over the jobsite and equipment performance.

Despite the comprehensive monitoring and reporting, Vermeer’s SmartTEC-enabled machines feature a clean, easy-to-understand dash display that shows the status of most of the critical elements of machine performance, providing easy access to the information. This accessibility allows machine operators and managers to make well-informed, data-driven decisions and adjustments to the equipment’s operations to increase efficiency.

Data-driven operations

A key feature of SmartTEC is its ability to record data on a range of aspects of a machine’s usage, such as time spent in work mode, time spent moving and any adjustments made to machine equipment and operating parameters. This allows site managers to analyse the performance of equipment and machine operators and ensure that they are utilising the machine optimally. Additionally, the recordings can be used to inform ongoing training that can help operators to better understand the machine and how to control it.

The SmartTEC electronic control system’s monitor and record capabilities also support proactive machine maintenance, allowing equipment managers to make informed maintenance decisions and minimise costs by reducing both the need for expensive repairs and the downtime of machines.

By using machines equipped with Vermeer’s intelligent machine monitoring software, project managers can improve the performance of their workforce, save money through well-informed proactive maintenance, and boost the operational efficiency of their machinery.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.