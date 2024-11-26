TasWater’s new Chair

Kevin Young Image: TasWater

Current board director Kevin Young has been appointed as TasWater’s next chair, replacing outgoing Dr Stephen Gumley AO who has served in the role since 2018.

Young brings a wealth of experience to the role, with more than 40 years in the water and sewerage industry in Australia.

“It’s an exciting time to be taking on the role of chair at TasWater as we have recently endorsed a bold and ambitious strategy for the next phase of the organisation’s growth,” he said.

“I’m passionate about the future of the state and the role our organisation can have in delivering great community, environmental and economic outcomes for Tasmania.

“We are well underway in developing our next Price and Service Plan for submission in June 2025.

“Our plan is to deliver a $1.9 billion capital program over the next five years that will bring real benefits to the community and environment, responding to climate change to secure water resources for the future, accommodate for growth and meet customer expectations.”