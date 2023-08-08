TasWater to construct Launceston pipeline

TasWater has announced it will commence a new Launceston sewer project with the construction of a new pipeline.

The works are a part of the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP), and will involve constructing around three kilometres of new pipeline between its Margaret Street Sewerage Pump Station and the Ti Tree Bend Sewerage Treatment plant.

The sewer project will help improve the health of the Tamar estuary and its surrounding environment.

The pipes will predominately be installed in the estuary and will be laid up to 40 metres under the riverbed.

TasWater general manager project delivery Tony Willmott said project will be a significant one for Launceston.

“This is a transformative pipeline project for the city’s combined sewer and stormwater network,” Willmott said.

“It is one of the largest projects of its type in Tasmania and, once complete, it will increase our capacity to transfer sewage and stormwater and significantly reduce the frequency and volume of overflow events.”

In preparation for the works, TasWater will begin levelling the grassed mound and removing several plants at Kings Park.

In September, TasWater will hold a community information session to encourage residents to speak with its team about the project.

