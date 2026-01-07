TasWater replaces WWII-era pipes

Image: Dymtro Falkowskyi/stock.adobe.com

TasWater has completed a major upgrade of ageing water mains beneath Hobart’s central business district, replacing World War II-era pipework.

The extensive works on Liverpool and Murray streets were carried out after significant water main bursts in late 2024 and again in January this year. The ruptures not only damaged road surfaces but also flooded nearby businesses and caused widespread traffic disruptions.

TasWater General Manager of Project Delivery Tony Willmott said crews removed two 80-year-old mains as part of the project.

“We replaced the water mains along a 250m section of Liverpool Street between Harrington and Murray streets, and a 180-metre stretch on Murray Street between Collins and Liverpool streets,” Willmott said.

He thanked the public and local businesses for their patience throughout the works, noting that where possible, construction was scheduled outside peak hours to reduce the impact.

“Much of the water and sewage infrastructure in the Hobart CBD dates back generations — even as far back as the 1940s,” Willmott added, highlighting the urgency of the upgrade.

The project comes amid calls from TasWater for increased investment in the state’s aging infrastructure. In its fifth Price and Service Plan (PSP5), currently under review by the Tasmanian Economic Regulator, the authority has proposed an 8.8 per cent annual price increase to help fund critical upgrades and prevent more costly failures in future.

“We need long-term solutions, not short-term fixes,” Willmott said. “If we don’t act now, we risk sleepwalking into a crisis that will cost Tasmanians hundreds of millions of dollars more than it should.”

The PSP5 proposal outlines plans to invest $1.7 billion in water and sewer infrastructure over the next four years, aimed at improving environmental outcomes, supporting new housing and industrial development, and sustaining up to 15,000 jobs across Tasmania.