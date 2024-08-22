Tasmania welcomes $1.6b hydropower boost

Image: emin/stock.adobe.com

Hydro Tasmania will invest $1.6 billion over the coming decade to upgrade and modernise its existing hydropower network.

The company will extend the operational life of ten power stations and five dams, with the project encompassing refurbishment, improving capacity, reliability and flexibility.

Upgrade works are currently underway at the Gordon and Poatina power stations. These are the biggest in Hydro Tasmania’s network, with capacities of 432-megawatt (MW) and 360MW respectively.

Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank said the upgrades will allow the company to get more energy out of every drop of water, and be more responsive to fluctuations in demand.

“Our incredible hydro network has played a significant role in fuelling Tasmania’s economic growth,” he said.

“But it can’t stand still in time. We must invest in our infrastructure for a new era of Tasmanian hydropower that will help meet the state’s energy demands now and in the future.

“The mighty Gordon and Poatina power stations are the biggest in our network.

“Works of this scale take years of engineering and logistical planning, especially when you consider they are occurring deep underground.

“A big shout out to the team at Gordon who just lifted the 173-tonne stator. This is the heaviest lift we do and it’s a rare event involving two cranes and millimetre-level precision.”

