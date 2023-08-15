Tamworth water pipeline completed

The new $55 million pipeline that connects the Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Dungowan Showgrounds, will save up to 2.2 megalitres of water per day.

The Australian and New South Wales (NSW) governments jointly funded the project, which replaced a leaking 70 year old infrastructure.

The new 21km pipeline connects into an existing pipeline at the showgrounds and has been joined to the Chaffey Dam pipeline that was completed in 2020.

Built by MPC Kinetic, the Dungowan pipeline is currently undergoing testing which will be finalised in September, along with final connections.

“We know the next drought is around the corner, and we’re committed to making sure regional communities have safe and reliable water,” Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said.

“This project replaced infrastructure that was leaking almost as much water as an Olympic swimming pool each day. It was bad for the community, the environment, and the local economy.

“We’re ensuring the Tamworth community has the water they need, and supporting local jobs and businesses.”

Tamworth Major Russell Webb agreed and said it was a significant milestone for the region.

“Tamworth Regional Council is looking forward to the commissioning of the new Dungowan Pipeline in the coming months,” Webb said.

“The new pipeline is a great start towards water security for the Tamworth region and we look forward to working with both the State and Federal Government on further options to help us face the challenges of the next dry period.”

