Tamboran Resources welcomes Beetaloo Basin breakthrough

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

Tamboran Resources has made a significant breakthrough as the first operator in the Beetaloo Basin to gain approval under the Northern Territory’s Beneficial Use of Gas (BUG) legislation.

The agreement, achieved in collaboration with Native Title Holders and the Northern Land Council, allows the Beetaloo Joint Venture to sell up to 60 terajoules per day of gas from Exploration Permits 98 and 117 over a three‑year period, drawn from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project.

Gas will be sold to the Northern Territory Government, with first delivery expected around mid‑2026.

Tamboran’s Chairman and Interim CEO, Richard Stoneburner, described the approval as a landmark moment, expressing gratitude to Native Title Holders and the Northern Land Council for their support.

“The BUG legislation has been a significant initiative undertaken by the government, which allows for gas volumes to be sold into the market during the exploration and appraisal phase of the project life,” he said.

“Gas that would have historically been flared on site will now be delivered into the local Northern Territory gas market, delivering much needed energy security to the market that is predominantly powered by gas.”

Tamboran Resources will construct the Shenandoah processing and compression facility as part of the project. The company has also entered agreements with APA Group to support the development of the Sturt Plateau pipeline, which will be the first pipeline connecting the Beetaloo sub-basin directly to gas markets.

