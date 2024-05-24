Taking the lead in emission management

Image: noppadon/stock.adobe.com

As the world grapples with the urgent need to reduce methane emissions, the role of gas networks cannot be overlooked. Picarro delivers a breakthrough solution with emissions360.

Through a measurement-informed emission inventory (MIEI), gas network operators can gain detailed insights into their emissions, helping them take an informed and proactive approach toward net zero goals.

Picarro’s emissions360 platform provides reliable, data-driven insights into methane emissions across a gas network, enabling operators to identify, quantify, and reduce their environmental impact.

This platform offers an advanced, scalable, and easy-to-use solution for managing emissions data.

Why is MIEI important?

Traditional inventory methods – which have been in place since the 1990s – often underestimate the actual emissions, primarily due to the reliance on generalized emission factors and lack of granularity.

On the other hand, an MIEI provides a comprehensive and accurate representation of a gas operator’s emissions, identifying specific areas of high emissions and opportunities for targeted mitigation.

The emissions360 platform takes emission management to another level. It analyses methane concentration data, wind data, and natural gas infrastructure data to locate, quantify, and visualise methane emissions.

With this tool, operators can identify leaks faster and prioritise their repair, helping them keep their networks safe, efficient, and environmentally compliant.

In the current regulatory landscape, having a clear understanding of one’s emission inventory isn’t just good for the environment; it is also good for business.

Regulators, environmental groups, and investors are increasingly demanding greater transparency and responsibility in emission management.

Gas networks across Australia have a critical role to play in reducing the country’s methane emissions.

The value of a comprehensive, accurate emission inventory cannot be overstated.

With tools like Picarro’s emissions360, gas operators can maintain the integrity of their networks while taking a significant step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The value of a Measurement-Informed Emission Inventory is immense. It empowers gas operators to transition from a reactive to a proactive approach in emission management.

Through Picarro’s emissions360 platform, operators can gain precise, actionable insights that will help them improve safety, optimise operations, and significantly reduce their environmental footprint.

In the current era of energy transition, the demand for more sustainable and efficient energy solutions is paramount.

As natural gas operators navigate this evolving landscape, the key to long-term viability lies in aligning with emissions reduction, risk management, and ongoing value delivery.

Picarro, at the forefront of leak management and emissions reduction, enables operators to revolutionise their approach to risk management.

Its enterprise solution provides the necessary balance to effectively lower emissions, optimise asset management, and cut costs, ensuring operators meet their goals within a unified framework.

In any gas network, a handful of critical leaks can significantly impact system risk, emissions, and public perception. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can collect emissions data across the entire network, quantify emissions flow rates with unprecedented efficiency, and prioritise critical leaks.

This transformative approach provides operators with the most effective tools to proactively manage leaks using a risk-based strategy, and embrace a structured, planned methodology.

It enables operators to holistically manage system risk as regulations evolve, and continuously assess and improve their gas system health and performance.

As the transformative force in gas distribution, Picarro delivers impactful, immediate enterprise value.

Collaborating with leading operators, its database of direct measurements and analytics set the industry’s benchmark.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

