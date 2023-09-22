Tailem Bend to Keith Pipeline receives upgrade

The Tailem Bend to Keith Pipeline will receive a major upgrade as part of SA Water’s $5.8 million investment in securing reliable water services for customers.

The 139km pipeline, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, delivers water produced at the Tailem Bend Water Treatment Plant to 3000 homes and businesses.

Four 3.5-tonne valves will be replaced as part of the upgrades, with a further three new valves and bypass pipeline planned for installation.

SA Water senior manager of capital delivery Peter Seltsikas said the upgrades will ensure water supply continues in the event of planned maintenance shutdowns.

“The pipeline’s valves are critical to its operation, as they enable sections to be temporarily isolated if we need to perform maintenance or replace a piece of pipe,” Seltsikas said.

“We’re prioritising four of the original steel gate valves – which are up to 750 millimetres in diameter, and stand taller than the average person – for replacement based on recent condition assessments, with this work taking place in Cooke Plains, Culburra and Tintinara.

“We’ll also be constructing three new valves and bypass systems to allow an uninterrupted supply of water to the three towns of Coonalpyn, Culburra and Tintinara during any maintenance on the pipeline.”

The Tailem Bend to Keith Pipeline project is expected to complete by mid-2024.

For more information, visit SA Water’s website.

