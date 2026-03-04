T.D. Williamson tech demonstration day a resounding success

TDW's Edmund Ang presenting on LOCK-O-RING. Image: Prime Creative Media

Pipeliners from all over converged this week at the newly minted T.D. Williamson facility in Keilor Park, Melbourne.

The technology demonstration day took place at the former headquarters of Pro Pipe Services, with the company being acquired by TDW earlier this year. For the over 100 attendees on the day, the message was clear: TDW is ramping up its local presence and is here for the long-term.

Over the course of the five-hour event, TDW showcased its latest advancements in pipeline intervention, integrity management, and optimisation solutions.

There were a number of presentations and live demonstrations, covering a range of topics including minimising downtime and reducing emissions; eliminating leaks and simplifying future maintenance with LOCK-O-RING; advanced integrity assessment with ILI MDS Pro; recovery and recompression of gas during maintenance; evolution of repair methodology with Petro-Sleeve; and a POLYSTOPP QC demonstration.

TDW also showcased its newly-launched SHiiELD, a double independent isolation and bleed technology, which leverages two independently anchored modules to create true redundancy.

Product experts were also on deck, manning their respective stands, to answer technical questions related to their products.

The day was a success, with attendees exchanging ideas, exploring solutions, and strengthening partnerships that will shape the future of pipeline integrity.