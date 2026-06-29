Sustainable pipeline delivery

Image: Michels

Drilling 2200m, with elevation changes of more than 560m and at the same time minimising the impact on a treasured national park? It’s all part of the job as Michels Trenchless pushes the limits.

Trenchless construction is increasingly emerging as a critical enabler of lower-impact pipeline infrastructure delivery. Among the companies advancing this shift, Michels Trenchless is demonstrating how horizontal directional drilling (HDD) can unlock complex pipeline projects while significantly reducing environmental disturbance.

HDD is widely recognised as a lower impact alternative to traditional open-cut construction. Rather than excavating a continuous trench along a pipeline route, the method installs infrastructure between entry and exit points with minimal surface disruption, allowing sensitive landscapes, waterways and existing infrastructure to remain largely undisturbed. This reduced footprint directly contributes to lower emissions by minimising earthworks, transport requirements and site rehabilitation activities.

Michels, a global leader in HDD, has built its reputation on pushing the technical boundaries of trenchless construction. Since entering the HDD market in 1988, the company has completed more than 225 pilot-hole intersect projects and delivered crossings exceeding 4700m in length, positioning it among the most experienced contractors in the field. Its expansion into Australia in 2021, with the establishment of Michels Trenchless in Wangaratta, Victoria, reflects a growing demand for advanced trenchless capabilities across the region.

What sets Michels Trenchless apart is its focus on technically challenging installations that would otherwise require significant environmental compromise using conventional construction techniques. HDD enables pipelines to pass beneath rivers, wetlands, transport corridors and environmentally sensitive zones without disturbing the surface, making it particularly valuable for projects where environmental approvals and community expectations are increasingly stringent.

Recent work on a major hydro project in New South Wales highlights this capability. Michels Trenchless completed multiple HDD installations with lengths exceeding 2200m and elevation changes of more than 560m – far beyond what is typically considered feasible in standard HDD profiles. By selecting trenchless methods, the project avoided the need to construct approximately 5km of access roads through the steep and environmentally sensitive national park. The outcome demonstrates how HDD can materially reduce environmental impact while still delivering essential energy infrastructure.

Delivering such projects requires not only advanced equipment but also innovative construction methodologies. Michels frequently employs the pilot hole intersect method, where two rigs drill from opposite ends to meet at a predetermined point underground. This approach improves control in complex geology, reduces risk, and enhances fluid management – key factors in maintaining environmental integrity during drilling operations.

In Australia, Michels Trenchless is continuing to expand the scope of what is achievable with HDD. With access to a global fleet of specialised equipment and experienced technical teams, its local operations are well positioned to support the next generation of sustainable pipeline developments.