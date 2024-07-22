Image: PIPA

Don’t miss out on early bird registration to Ozpipe 2024, extended until 1 September 2024.

The Plastics Industry Pipe Association (PIPA), a peak non-profit industry body representing manufacturers and suppliers of plastic pipes and fittings, resin suppliers, fabricators, installers, rubber seal ring manufacturers along with training and certification bodies are hosting Ozpipe 2024. This is a spin-off conference from the international plastic pipes conference organised by the Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA).

Come and join the two-day global networking event from the 11–13 November 2024 at the Intercontinental Sydney showcasing a range of technical papers presenting by pipe experts from both Australian and around the world. These papers will highlight the technical achievements and solutions for plastic pipe systems and identify growth opportunities and trends within the industry.

The full program is now available, with 30 papers to be presented across two days, covering topics including:

Global sustainability insights: Discussions on core strategies towards carbon neutrality including insights from China and Europe

The environment and water security: Topics including microplastics, environmental product declarations and water main break studies

Design: Methods on large diameter structured wall pipes, flexible buried pipes comparisons using finite element analysis and standards

Innovation: Long-term performance of materials, manufacturing and installation

Hydrogen: Effects of hydrogen on plastic pipes

Recycling: Improving mechanical recycling, advancements of recycling and integrating recycled content into plastic pipes

Case studies: A wide array of case studies focuses on large diameter, thick wall PE pipes, welding, and effects of elevated temperatures of PE pipe under highway loadings.

Bearing the theme ‘Sustainable Infrastructure – The Future is Now’, PIPA executive general manager Cindy Bray said: “Sustainability is key to everything we value and produce – from the materials we use, design through to manufacturing, supply to performance of our pipe systems during installation and through their entire service life and beyond.”

“If you are a manufacturer or supplier of plastic pipes and fittings, equipment or a specifier, engineer, designer or end user of plastic pipe systems, this is the conference for you,

“Not only will there be an extensive range of papers presented, but there is also the opportunity to view exhibitors and explore poster presentations.”

Visit www.ozpipe.com.au to find out more information on the conference program, speakers, read abstracts, register and much more.