Surat Basin to provide much needed gas supply

Senex and EnergyAustralia have signed a conditional agreement for the supply of 24 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas from January 2025 from Senex’s proposed Atlas expansion in Queensland’s Surat Basin.

While the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has confirmed the gas industry is fulfilling its commitment to domestic supply with a gas surplus forecast, it also warned against potential shortfalls in New South Wales and Victoria.

“Senex’s $1 billion investment to boost gas supply for Australia’s east coast is exactly the type of project required to address supply concerns,” said Senex chief executive officer Ian Davies.

“Our domestically-focused expansion will help to keep the lights on and lower rising energy prices for Australian households and businesses.

Davies said the expansion was important for Australian energy customers.

“Agreements like this guarantee that secure and reliable gas is available to power our nation – to keep factories turning and Australians in work.

“Senex is proud to be stepping up and playing its part in supplying Australia with the energy it urgently needs.”

EnergyAustralia trading and transition executive Ross Edwards concurred, saying this agreement with Senex was an important step forward in supplying reliable, affordable energy to retail and business customers in the future.

“Natural gas has a critical role in supporting electricity supply during the energy transition,” said Edwards.

“It allows our gas generation assets to support the firming of renewables in periods of low wind solar generation and to ensure households and business get the energy they need in periods of peak demand.

“Securing reliable gas supply agreements means we can have greater confidence in a smooth energy transition.”

The new gas deal between Senex and EnergyAustralia is conditional only on the timely recommencement of Senex’s Atlas expansion which was put on hold in December 2022 following Government intervention in the gas market.

Project recommencement requires the satisfactory resolution of regulatory arrangements and the receipt of certain Commonwealth approvals.