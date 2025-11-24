Supporting the industry from tender to close out

Benton’s has the manpower and breadth of service to handle a wide range of projects. Image: Benton's Gas

The Australian Pipeliner spoke with the Benton’s Gas team to learn.

Since 1999, Benton’s Gas has built a reputation in the pipeline industry for supplying high-quality products and services to Australia’s water and gas networks. But in an industry that prizes precision and reliability, it’s the human expertise behind the equipment that gives Benton’s its edge.

Among those driving this success is Shane Bishop, Project Manager and long-time member of the Benton family network. Having begun his career as a mechanic, Shane brought with him a practical understanding of how machinery operates in the real world – an insight that has proved invaluable in expanding Benton’s service capabilities.

In his role as Project Manager, Shane also oversees hire and servicing operations, ensuring Benton’s customers achieve both efficiency and long-term cost savings. His knowledge of materials, project pricing, and operational integration allows Benton’s to provide a true point of difference at the tender stage.

“Understanding how materials behave in the field and how equipment performance affects outcomes means we can help our clients plan smarter and build stronger,” he told The Australian Pipeliner.

Working closely alongside Shane is Bevan McWha, Benton’s Gas Category Manager. Since joining the business in 2017, Bevan has applied his extensive experience with gas network assets across New South Wales to enhance Benton’s reach and capability.

His in-depth understanding of approved materials and asset requirements has helped reinforce Benton’s long-standing presence in Victoria and extend its influence interstate.

Bevan’s technical acumen, paired with Shane’s vision for enhanced customer service, was crucial in conversations with key partners such as Plasson, leading to the establishment of Benton’s Southern Region Hire and Servicing Department.

“By aligning our customer service vision with the needs of asset owners and manufacturers, we’ve been able to create a seamless support system that benefits everyone in the supply chain,” he said.

For Bevan and the team, this approach has borne fruit in 2025. The company left its mark on countless projects this year, including the Victorian gas renewal upgrade program, which involved works in rural and metro regions all over the state. Benton’s also played a role in multiple pipeline relocation projects, including for the Melbourne Airport Rail and the North East Link.

Bevan said the order books are already filling up for 2026, with supply contracts for asset initial development and maintenance programs already lined up in South Australia and Victoria.

The continued trust of company founders Michael, Terry, Brian, and Wayne Benton, along with the efforts of every team member, has been central to Benton’s evolution from a modest plumbing supplies venture to a multi-branch enterprise serving Australia’s pipeline sector.

Bevan also gave a special acknowledgment to Rodney Griffin, Benton’s Gas Equipment Technician, whose commitment and technical skill have long underpinned the company’s reputation for reliability and precision.

From workshop to worksites, these are the people who turn Benton’s promise into performance. Their collective expertise, forged through years of experience and guided by family values, ensures that every piece of equipment leaving the depot – and every project it supports – meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and service.

At Benton’s Gas, people aren’t just part of the pipeline, they’re the reason it flows.

