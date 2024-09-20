Supporting local industry with Australian-Made solutions

Image: PSSS

At PSSS, we are proud to deliver 100 per cent Australian-made roller cradles, ensuring high-quality, reliable support for vital pipeline projects.

In a world where industries are often reliant on global supply chains, it’s more important than ever to support local manufacturing. At Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS), we are proud to offer 100per cent Australian-made products that meet the growing needs of the pipeline industry, while still embracing global solutions for our customers.

Recently, we sent off two of our locally manufactured 24–36-inch steel roller cradles to a valued customer, highlighting our dedication to both quality and supporting Australian industry.

Roller cradles are vital in pipeline installations. These heavy-duty tools ensure pipes are properly guided, supported, and protected during the challenging pipeline crossing process. Without proper equipment, the risk of damage to the exterior or coating of a pipe is significantly increased, which can lead to costly repairs or project delays. Our roller cradles prevent this by distributing the pipe’s weight evenly, facilitating smooth handling while minimising damage.

The cradles are equipped with durable polyurethane rollers designed to withstand tough conditions. Whether handling large-diameter pipes like the 24–36-inch range or other sizes available in our range, the rollers ensure safe and efficient handling. The design allows pipes to stay close to the ground, simplifying installation and enhancing safety.

Our recent client, who received these roller cradles, depends on this robust equipment for their critical work. We understand the importance of keeping their projects on track, and by providing them with high-quality, Australian-made solutions, we’re not just a supplier—we’re a partner in their success. This collaboration demonstrates how Australian-made products enhance both the safety and efficiency of pipeline installations.

At PSSS, we proudly offer a variety of Australian-made products in addition to roller cradles. We manufacture adhesive flange protectors in-house, and we supply pipeline pigs, roller slings, and pipe-cutting cradles, all manufactured across Australia. Each product is crafted with the same focus on quality, durability, and reliability, providing comprehensive support to the pipeline industry at every stage—from construction to maintenance and preservation.

While our commitment to local manufacturing remains strong, we also recognise the importance of being part of the global market. For companies like ours, balancing local production with global expertise allows us to offer the best of both worlds. Our association with Australian manufacturers ensures better control over the supply chain, leading to more reliable lead times and a closer connection with our customers. At the same time, our involvement in the global market allows us to continue providing innovative, cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the industry.

At PSSS, we remain focused on maintaining high standards in everything we do, from our products to our customer support. As Australia’s pipeline and infrastructure projects continue to grow, we remain dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that keep these essential operations running smoothly.

When you choose PSSS, you’re supporting local expertise, Australian manufacturing, while also benefiting from the flexibility and innovation necessary to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry. Whether it’s roller cradles, flange protectors, pipeline pigs, or other essential equipment, our range of Australian-made products ensures you have the right tools to get the job done.

