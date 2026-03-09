Supporting best practice with PIPA’s technical guidelines

Image: PIPA

The Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA) continues to support the pipeline sector through its comprehensive library of POP Technical Guidelines, which provide practical guidance for the use, installation and performance of plastic pipes and fittings.

A key strength of the guidelines is the wide range of topics they cover across the lifecycle of plastic pipeline systems. From jointing techniques and installation practices to durability, environmental considerations and material performance, the documents provide valuable technical insight for engineers, contractors and asset owners working with modern plastic pipeline infrastructure.

Importantly, PIPA’s guidelines complement Standards Australia standards. While Australian Standards set the formal requirements for compliance and product performance, the POP Guidelines offer practical interpretation and best-practice advice that helps industry apply those standards effectively in real-world projects.

Together, this combination of formal standards and industry guidance strengthens confidence in plastic pipeline systems and supports the reliable delivery of essential services across Australia.

To explore the full range of PIPA POP Technical Guidelines, visit:

https://pipa.com.au/technical/pop-guidelines/