Sunshine Coast bolstered by new pipeline

Unitywater has completed a new 2.6km pipeline, which is set to increase the local water network’s capacity to deliver reliable supply to the Sunshine Coast’s growing Harmony community.

The project is part of Unitywater’s $1.8 billion capital investment over the next five years to maintain the reliability of the region’s water and wastewater networks and expand its reach to enable population and economic growth.

Construction on the pipeline began in August 2023 and it will be commissioned in July next year, following the completion and connection of a new nearby water storage reservoir.

Unitywater executive manager sustainable infrastructure solutions Mike Basterfield said the pipeline marked the halfway point of the project.

“Ductile iron cement-lined pipe was trenched down Tanawha Road and along Bellflower Road and crews are completing the last reinstatement works to replace footpaths, trees and lawns that needed to be removed,” Basterfield said.

“All eyes are now on the Tanawha reservoir site, with 10m high concrete walls being lifted into position to form the storage which will hold up to 12 million litres of drinking water, ready to travel down the pipe towards new homes in Harmony.”

Andy Parker, program manager for McConnell Dowell, Unitywater’s construction partner for the project, said successful installation of the new pipeline was a result of collaboration with the local community.

“Putting large new pipes underground will always create some disruption, but with great communication lines into the local community we have ensured this was done with a no surprises approach,” Parker said.

“We have had some great conversations with the local residents in the areas we have worked and greatly appreciated the kindness they have shown us.”

