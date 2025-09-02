Sturt Plateau Pipeline to go ahead

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

The Northern Territory Government has today finalised a permit allowing APA Group to build and operate the much‑anticipated Sturt Plateau Pipeline.

At approximately 37km in length, the underground natural gas conduit will link the proposed Sturt Plateau Compression Facility – part of Tamboran Resources’ Shenandoah South Pilot Project – to APA’s existing Amadeus Gas Pipeline, with first gas expected in the first half of 2026. Project costs are estimated at around $66.5 million.

APA’s chief executive, Adam Watson, emphasised the pipeline’s vital role in securing the Territory’s energy future. He noted the project will transport Beetaloo Basin gas to support power generation and household energy needs in Darwin, while generating approximately 150 jobs during peak construction over the coming year. Watson said the pipeline also lays the groundwork for scaled‑up development, paving the way for enhanced economic growth across the Territory, energy security on the east coast, and progress toward decarbonisation goals.

With environmental assessment processes well underway and sustained engagement with First Nations communities, landholders and governments, APA is aiming to complete construction by early 2026. The Sturt Plateau Pipeline thus represents a pivotal infrastructure investment, reinforcing the Northern Territory’s energy infrastructure and underpinning the Beetaloo Basin’s potential.

