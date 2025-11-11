Sturt Plateau Pipeline construction begins

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has begun construction on the Sturt Plateau Pipeline (SPP), which serves as the pivotal initial link enabling gas from the Beetaloo Basin to reach power-generation facilities that maintain electricity supply across the Northern Territory.

The project is estimated at approximately $66.5 million, will support regional employment and local supply chains, and is projected to create around 150 jobs at peak construction. In September this year, APA secured a pipeline licence from the Northern Territory Government and finalised registration of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with Traditional Owners, facilitated by the Northern Land Council (NLC) in accordance with its statutory functions.

APA CEO and Managing Director Adam Watson said the SPP will play an important role in transporting Beetaloo gas to APA’s existing Amadeus Gas Pipeline, to power generation assets in Darwin.

“The SPP will help ensure Beetaloo gas is available to power the Territory, a critical first step in the basin’s development. Households and businesses in Darwin will be the first beneficiaries of this new infrastructure,” he said.

Northern Territory Deputy Chief Minister The Hon. Gerard Maley MLA said: “The Sturt Plateau Pipeline construction signals the start of a new era for the Territory’s energy future, with this critical piece of infrastructure the first direct pipeline out of the Beetaloo.

“This construction project is a strong example of how the NT Government, industry, and Traditional Owners can work together to deliver real benefits – including job creation, the building of skills in our regions and strengthening of the Territory’s economic future.”

Tamboran Chair and Interim CEO Richard Stoneburner said: “Tamboran’s work in the Beetaloo Basin will not only benefit the Northern Territory, but can also help address gas supply issues in Australia’s East Coast market. Tamboran has just successfully completed a record drilling program for the Beetaloo and we are on track to deliver first gas to the Northern Territory mid 2026 working closely with APA on the Sturt Plateau Pipeline.”

Over the coming months the 37 kilometre pipeline will be welded together to ensure Beetaloo gas can flow in 2026.

