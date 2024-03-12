Strike signs pipeline deal

Image: DragonImages/stock.adobe.com

Strike Energy and APA Group have entered into a two-year gas transportation agreement (GSA) to allow up to 10 terajoules (TJ) per day to be delivered into the Dampier to Bunbury natural gas pipeline (DBNGP).

The deal will allow gas to be delivered into the Western Australian pipeline from the Walyering gas processing facility via a new inter-pipeline connection at Mondarra, which is being constructed and commissioned by APA Group. This infrastructure is expected to be operational by late 2024.

The agreement will allow Strike Energy to access a larger market connected to the DBNGP where 95 per cent of WA’s daily gas is sold and consumed.

Strike also intends to run a marketing process for this additional volume in the coming months.

In its Walyering production, Strike successfully delivered 34TJ from the Walyering gas field into the WA domestic gas market on February 6, 2024.

The company has also achieved instantaneous rates equivalent to 38TJ per day, demonstrating the unutilised capacity of the facility.

In the upcoming quarter, the company will drill Walyering-7 appraisal well, which may allow Strike to unlock this additional throughput on a permanent basis, expanding its market share.

