Strike signs deal with Alinta on Parmelia Gas Pipeline

Strike Energy has executed a gas sales agreement with Alinta Energy. Image: Photocreo Bednarek/Adobe Stock.

Strike Energy has executed a gas sales agreement with Alinta Energy for 3.4 petajoules of gas delivered into the Parmelia Gas Pipeline.

The agreement is a firm 100 per cent take or pay gas sales agreement and will go for over two years starting from February 2024.

In its Walyering productions, Strike successfully delivered 33 terajoules from the Walyering gas field into the Western Australian domestic gas market on the 24 December 2023.

This operational milestone follows a period of downstream maintenance on the Parmelia Gas Pipeline, which limited deliveries into Strike’s existing marketing arrangements.

Upstream performance from the Walyering gas field has been in line with expectations, and all reservoirs have now been opened and the original downhole gauges retrieved.

Strike managing director and chief executive officer Stuart Nicholls said the performance of Walyering is a signficiant milestone for the company.

“Reaching nameplate capacity at Walyering within 90 days of start-up of the facility marks a significant achievement for Strike’s project team,” Nicholls said.

“With the confidence that Walyering can operate steadily at these rates or higher, Strike will increase its gas marketing activities, which starts with this additional strip of firm offtake to Alinta Energy.”