Strike progresses export pipeline connection plans

Strike Energy has announced its plans for an export pipeline and connection into the Dampier to Bunbury natural gas pipeline (DBNGP), as part of its South Erregulla gas processing plant plans.

The company has engaged Nacap to perform a constructability study and cost development estimate for the export pipeline and connection for the DBNGP.

This is where Strike is looking at several on and off-balance sheet options for the gas processing plant in the North Perth Basin.

The pipeline route has been sited along existing cleared firebreaks and private roads to facilitate timely deployment and connection.

Regarding the phase 1 development, Strike has contracted Enerflex to perform engineering on and provide a lump sum priced proposal for the procurement and fabrication of the 40 TJ/d South Erregulla gas processing modules under an engineering, procurement and fabrication (EPF) contract, the key terms of which have been agreed with Enerflex.

Subject to timely completion of the engineering and execution of the EPF contract and construction contracts and receipt of all requisite approvals, this timeline aligns with Strike’s target onstream date for the field by the end of 2024.

