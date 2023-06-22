Strike on track to Parmelia commissioning

Strike Energy has confirmed that the Parmelia Gas Pipeline (PGP) connection at the Walyering gas field has been constructed.

On behalf of the L23/EP447 joint venture (JV), the company has continued construction at the Western Australian project with condensate tank and offload constructed, utilities installation completed, and the PGP connection constructed.

The pipework and instrumentation is set to be installed and final electrical connection will be done in the coming days.

As part of the PGP, Strike has announced that the commissioning process has been prepared with the plan to send commissioning gas into the pipeline once permission to introduce hydrocarbons into the facility is final.

The commission process is estimated to take under a week and will be followed by ramp up to steady state operations.

Strike has also executed a condensate transportation services agreement with Road Trains Australia for the trucking, handling and delivery of condensate liquids from WA to Port Bonython.

The production facility at the Walyering gas field was sanctioned by the EP447 JV, where Strike holds a 55 per cent share and Talon Energy the remaining 45 per cent, to develop 33 terajoules a day and 250 barrels a day.