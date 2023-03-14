Strike has received multiple key regulatory approvals regarding the Walyering gas field development via the Part V works approvals, Pipeline License and now the Environmental Plan which will support construction and commissioning operations.

The facility, which will be the closest source of gas to the major southwest gas market, and will be powered purely by solar and battery storage, enables Walyering to have one of the lowest emissions intensities for current WA domestic gas supplies.

Construction and commissioning estimated to take approximately six weeks with production operations to follow on completion of pipeline connection.

The workover rig is currently on Walyering-5 before moving to Walyering-6 to install the production completions.

The solar array installation is progressing well with substantial amounts of fabricated equipment to construct the facility already mobilised to site.

The only remaining approval is Strike’s safety case which will manage the safety systems for production operations and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Commencement of production and gas sales is expected to occur in April subject to the completion of the connection to APA Group’s Parmelia Gas Pipeline and final quality assurances of the upstream facility.

Overall Strike’s latest estimate indicates that the upstream scope is now $19.2m with APA’s scope increasing to $3.8m and thus the upstream facility remains largely on budget however cost increases have been incurred in the well completions, increased scope associated with improving facility reliability and APA’s pipeline connection.

