Streamlined emissions reduction with ZEVAC’s new, easy ZD3 technology

ZEVAC is leading the way with emissions reduction with its new ZD3 technology, an innovative solution offering pipeline operators a simplified approach to vent-gas recovery, eliminating the need for electrification or complex control systems.

Unveiling the potential of ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology

ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology extends the simplicity and safety principles that define its acclaimed field crew tools to existing and new facilities requiring automated emissions reduction.

The company is currently working with field trial partners who share its commitment to reducing emissions by capturing and re-injecting vented gas from various sources, including valve actuators, reciprocating compressor rod packings, compressor station blowdowns, pigging stations, and gas pressure control facilities.

Understanding ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology

ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology streamlines project management and construction for emission control equipment by utilising the inherent pressure within gas pipelines. The ZD3 runs off the gas pressure differential across the piping system, which eliminates the need for an air compressor. It requires only a few basic tubing connections to convert a valve station into a zero-bleed system and ensure that a compressor station rarely needs to vent gas, except in emergency or pressure relief scenarios.

The ZD3 technology, compliant with Class 1 Div 1 standards and featuring straightforward mechanical operation, presents an economical and reliable solution for newly constructed facilities or for retrofitting legacy sites to achieve modern zero emissions, all without the complexities of electrification.

From modest to monumental – the ZD3 adapts to your needs

ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology is adaptable, serving both small and large applications. For facilities with already low emissions, ZEVAC’s 1/3 Kw (0.5 Hp) ‘cores’ offer efficient deployment. Conversely, for extensive facilities requiring rapid depressurisation without emissions from venting and flaring, ZEVAC’s multi-core systems provide a practical solution.

Environmental responsibility and operator safety

Beyond environmental benefits, the ZD3 technology prioritises the safety of personnel responsible for maintaining natural gas systems. By eliminating venting, it minimises exposure to gas. Facilities equipped with ZD3 technology can operate gas-driven pneumatics and perform maintenance without compromising the well-being of individuals or property.

ZD3 available through Tremco Pipeline Equipment

ZEVAC’s ZD3 technology is exclusively available in Australia through Tremco Pipeline Equipment, ZEVAC’s first representative outside North America. Tremco Pipeline Equipment serves Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands and is your gateway to this patented emissions reduction technology.

Together, we can make a meaningful impact on emissions reduction. If you’re interested in exploring the possibilities of ZD3 technology and contributing to a cleaner, safer future, contact Brett Trembath at Tremco Pipeline Equipment on (07) 3344 1066 or sales@tremcopipeline.com.au.

