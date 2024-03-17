Stormwater drainage solution shaking up industry

BlackMAX optimises hydraulic performance while maintaining structural integrity. Image supplied by Iplex.

Iplex’s product portfolio is a testament to its dedication of advanced solutions that enhance performance, durability, and efficiency. One of these innovations is BlackMAX® stormwater drainage pipes and fittings.

When it comes to stormwater drainage systems, steel-reinforced concrete has previously been the chosen material.

However, in recent years heavy duty corrugated plastic drainage pipes have been recognised as a viable alternative.

As the original plastic large bore structured wall pipe manufacturer in Australia, Iplex takes pride in providing councils, asset owners and developers an alternative solution for stormwater drainage.

Having been in the water industry for over 30 years, Iplex National Technical Sales Engineer Don Tasevski attests to the quality and reliability of BlackMAX as a competitive alternative to the conventional concrete pipe.

“We wanted to provide an alternative solution to concrete drainage pipes, offering a durable and lightweight system which is resistant to corrosion and root intrusion,” Tasevski said.

With a high stiffness rating of SN8, the efficient design of the BlackMAX profile wall features a smooth inner bore and corrugated outer wall, optimising hydraulic performance while maintaining structural integrity.

Poor joint performance can lead to leakage and tree root intrusion causing pipe blockages and ground water infiltration. For this reason, the quality of the joint is critical to the performance of any pipe system.

BlackMAX pipes and fittings are manufactured with a high-quality spigot and socket rubber ring jointing system.

“For pipe diameters up to DN525 the joint is made with a corrugated socket, and for our larger sizes the socket is a double wall cuff,” Tasevski said.

This feature provides peace of mind by adding strength and security at the pipe joint.

BlackMAX pipes are resistant to corrosive and aggressive ground conditions, such as acid sulphate soils and saline ground waters, enabling years of corrosion free service and minimal maintenance.

Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) undertook a comprehensive appraisal of BlackMAX and SewerMAX and concluded polypropylene pipes have an anticipated service life greater than 100 years, if designed and installed in accordance with industry standards.

A key benefit of Iplex’s BlackMAX is its ease of installation compared with other conventional drainage pipes.

Lightweight BlackMAX pipes can be easily manoeuvred in confined areas by hand or with light lifting equipment.

BlackMAX pipes are one of the safest pipes to install. “With the recent spotlight on the health implications of silica dust exposure, the advantage of not cutting concrete pipes is becoming an important point in the discussion,” Tasevski said.

“BlackMAX pipes can be cut without risks of silica dust exposure; pipe can be cut anywhere along the pipe length with a hand saw to make length adjustments on site without the need to suppress dust.”

To stay at the forefront of pipeline innovation, Iplex is extending its current BlackMAX size range.

The BlackMAX range will be extended to provide larger sizes with a complete package of fittings for large infrastructure projects.

“As councils continue to support new products and innovations, the potential for alternatives will continue to grow,” Tasevski said.

“Our larger diameter pipes provide enormous opportunities for our customers and the communities they serve.”

With over 85 years of experience, Iplex has established itself as a leading provider of water solutions in Australia.

Iplex’s commitment to collaboration, expertise and innovation have made them a trusted partner with water authorities and within civil, irrigation and plumbing markets.

For more information, visit iplex.com.au.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.