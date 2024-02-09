StormFLO® by Vinidex – a groundbreaking PE stormwater drainage system

Compared to concrete pipe systems, StormFLO® is lightweight and flexible making it easier to install. It doesn’t compromise on performance either. Image supplied by Vinidex.

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Ryan Kerr, Product Manager for StormFLO® to discuss this innovative stormwater pipe solution.

Launched in 2021, StormFLO® by Vinidex has taken the market by storm – literally. A lightweight, high-performance PE pipe system, StormFLO® is a suitable alternative to concrete pipes in stormwater drainage applications.

What can StormFLO® be used for?

StormFLO® is a corrugated PE twinwall pipe used for stormwater drainage applications in the infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and commercial building markets.

What are the benefits of StormFLO® relative to other pipe systems in market?

Compared to concrete pipe systems, StormFLO® is lightweight and flexible making it easier to install. It doesn’t compromise on performance either. StormFLO® is made to stringent Australian standards – AS/NZS 5065 – and has excellent hydraulic performance, abrasion resistance, and resistance to cracking. StormFLO® also has a 100-year design life, which helps deliver peace of mind and reassurance that the system will stand the test of time.

Is StormFLO® an environmentally friendly product?

Every length of StormFLO® pipe contains at least 30 per cent externally sourced post-consumer and industrial recyclate content that would otherwise go to landfill, making it an environmentally sound choice.

Vinidex has a high commitment to quality, so we are the only Australian manufacturer to use a proven ASTM Standard test method for HDPE pipes, known as ‘unnotched constant ligament stress crack test’ (UCLS). This test was coined in the United States – who are more advanced when it comes to using PE pipes for buried pipe applications. It ensures that the performance of StormFLO® remains uncompromised by the inclusion of recyclate and that it’s fit for the purpose it’s being used for.

Speaking of use, where has StormFLO® been approved for use?

StormFLO® has been fully approved for use under rail by Metro Trains and V-Line* in Victoria; and The Department of Transport NSW*. The Department of Planning & Transport in VIC and several councils in QLD, VIC and NSW have also granted approval for StormFLO® to be specified on major infrastructure projects. This is testament to the high quality of product produced by Vinidex and the confidence that key authority bodies have in StormFLO®.

Where is StormFLO® made?

StormFLO® is Australian-designed and Australian-made by Vinidex.

Where can StormFLO® be purchased?

StormFLO® by Vinidex is available for purchase through Reece Civil distributors nationally.

How can interested customers learn more about the system and whether it’s suitable for their next project?

Check out the Vinidex website (vinidex.com.au) or give our technical experts and sales team a call on 13 11 69. They would be happy to have a chat to you about your next project and how we might be able to help you out.

*Approved with conditions.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.