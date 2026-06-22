Stop corrosion before the tap turns on

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Cortec VpCI-649 HP protects drinking water systems from corrosion during hydrotesting with a phosphate-free, environmentally safe solution.

Hydrotesting of drinking water piping, fittings, and vessels is a standard practice after installation and before initial commissioning, as well as after repairs and idle periods. This critical step helps plumbers and contractors identify potential leaks and confirm that the system will withstand operating pressure. Unfortunately, the same water that confirms integrity also leaves behind residual moisture that can cause corrosion problems before tenants ever move into the structure and turn on the water.

For years, Cortec® and other manufacturers have offered corrosion inhibitors for hydrotesting oil and gas pipelines, as well as all types of pressure vessels. The protection of drinking water systems presented another challenge, requiring the corrosion inhibitor to meet ANSI/NSF Standard 61 for drinking water system components. Cortec met this challenge in 2023 with VpCI®-649 HP, a corrosion inhibitor that, when added as a surface treatment to hydrotesting water at concentrations up to three per cent and drained, is certified to meet ANSI/NSF Standard 61. This exciting breakthrough now allows contractors and plumbers to hydrotest potable water pipes and tanks without leaving them prone to corrosion during construction waiting periods.

VpCI-649 HP protects steel, copper, galvanised steel, and aluminium above and below the water level, covering a broad range of drinking water systems. It does not contain nitrite, phosphate, molybdenum, or chromate. Application can be confirmed with a PTSA tracer.

Key benefits of VpCI-649 HP:

Multimetal protection: Safely protects steel, copper, galvanised steel, and aluminium.

Full coverage: Protects surfaces both above and below the water level (vapor phase and contact protection).

Environmentally responsible: The formula contains no nitrites, phosphates, molybdenum, or chromates.

Easy verification: Application can be easily confirmed using a PTSA tracer.

Securing the future of water system commissioning

Communities rely on clean drinking water, and that infrastructure depends on successful hydrotesting. By introducing a simple, certified corrosion solution, contractors and plumbers can avoid costly repairs and ensure the longevity of the systems they install.

This product is available through Savcor Products Australia in Australia and New Zealand.