STATS Group triumph in the Scottish Engineering Awards

STATS Group has collected the Manufacturing Excellence Award at the Scottish Engineering Awards, held at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.

The company employs more than 340 staff in the UK, North America, the Middle East and Australasia, and in 2021 it posted revenues of just under £50 million, of which 87 per cent was attributed to international exports.

The reason for this success lies in the fact that STATS has invested heavily in its proprietary capital equipment, enabling the business to support more clients with scheduled maintenance and repairs, as well as supporting local engineering, manufacturing and supply chain markets.

“We are delighted to receive the Scottish Engineering Manufacturing Excellence Award and appreciate the recognition this brings from our peers in the Scottish engineering sector,” said STATS director of operations Gary McDowall.

“Since STATS formation in 1998, a strong emphasis has been placed on supporting pioneering design and engineering excellence to reach the stage where our products and services are internationally accepted by the leading global energy operators.

“Supported by our network of international engineering experts located in the world’s main energy hubs, we are continuing to offer ground-breaking technologies which assist the energy industry in being safer and more environmentally friendly.”

Scottish Engineering was formed 150 years ago and supports the engineering sector to connect nationally and internationally, providing expert knowledge and advice on supply chain opportunities at home and abroad, while collaborating with political leaders, industry bodies and regulators at all levels.

“The excellence demonstrated by our winning companies and young engineers is truly a testament to the strength of talent within our industry,” said Scottish Engineering chief executive officer Paul Sheerin.

“The energy and enthusiasm displayed by all of our winners never fails to fill us with optimism for the future of engineering in Scotland.”